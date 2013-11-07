FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling falls after central bank's liquidity infusion
#Financials
November 7, 2013 / 2:06 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling falls after central bank's liquidity infusion

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Shilling seen weaker on improved liquidity
    * Central bank injects shillings in market
    * Kenya Airways shares rally on earnings bet

 (Adds markets close, stocks)
    By Kevin Mwanza
    NAIROBI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling fell on
Thursday after the central bank injected extra shillings for a
second day and made it less expensive for banks to hold dollars,
while in the share market Kenya Airways led the main
index higher.
    The shilling was posted at 85.55/65 per dollar at the 1300
GMT market close, weaker than Wednesday's close of 85.25/45.
    "Some people decided to come out of short (dollar) positions
after the central bank come in with reverse repos (repurchase
agreements)," said a trader at one commercial bank.
    The central bank injected 6.5 billion shillings ($76.2
million) into the money markets, using reverse repos. It had
pumped in 7 billion the previous day at a weighted average rate
of 11.855 percent. 
    The weighted average interbank rate rose for a third session
in a row to 12.3635 percent on Wednesday from 12.0688 percent on
Tuesday. 
    Wilson Mutai, a trader at Gulf African Bank, said the
shilling could weaken more if the central bank injected more
liquidity in coming sessions.
    In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 share index rose
for the second straight session, up 0.6 percent to 5,017.78
points.
    Shares in one of Africa's leading airlines, Kenya Airways,
jumped 9.3 percent to 12.35 shillings as investors bet its
half-year results, which are announced next week, would be an
improvement on the same period in 2012.
    "There is information in the market that they (Kenya
Airways) are going to do well this year. So investors are
banking on that," said analyst Daniel Kuyoh of Kingdom
Securities.
    Telecoms operator Safaricom which reported
better-than-expected half-year result on Tuesday, continued to
rise, adding 1.5 percent to 9.85 shillings a share.
    On the secondary debt market, government bonds worth 603
million shillings were traded, down from 2.4 billion on
Wednesday.
    
 ($1 = 85.3500 Kenyan shillings)

 (Editing by Ron Askew)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
