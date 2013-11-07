UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling falls after central bank's liquidity infusion

* Shilling seen weaker on improved liquidity * Central bank injects shillings in market * Kenya Airways shares rally on earnings bet (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling fell on Thursday after the central bank injected extra shillings for a second day and made it less expensive for banks to hold dollars, while in the share market Kenya Airways led the main index higher. The shilling was posted at 85.55/65 per dollar at the 1300 GMT market close, weaker than Wednesday's close of 85.25/45. "Some people decided to come out of short (dollar) positions after the central bank come in with reverse repos (repurchase agreements)," said a trader at one commercial bank. The central bank injected 6.5 billion shillings ($76.2 million) into the money markets, using reverse repos. It had pumped in 7 billion the previous day at a weighted average rate of 11.855 percent. The weighted average interbank rate rose for a third session in a row to 12.3635 percent on Wednesday from 12.0688 percent on Tuesday. Wilson Mutai, a trader at Gulf African Bank, said the shilling could weaken more if the central bank injected more liquidity in coming sessions. In stocks, the benchmark NSE-20 share index rose for the second straight session, up 0.6 percent to 5,017.78 points. Shares in one of Africa's leading airlines, Kenya Airways, jumped 9.3 percent to 12.35 shillings as investors bet its half-year results, which are announced next week, would be an improvement on the same period in 2012. "There is information in the market that they (Kenya Airways) are going to do well this year. So investors are banking on that," said analyst Daniel Kuyoh of Kingdom Securities. Telecoms operator Safaricom which reported better-than-expected half-year result on Tuesday, continued to rise, adding 1.5 percent to 9.85 shillings a share. On the secondary debt market, government bonds worth 603 million shillings were traded, down from 2.4 billion on Wednesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates .................................Local contributors ......................Central Bank of Kenya Index ....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields .................Central bank open market operations ........................Horizontal repo transactions , ...............Daily interbank lending rate ............................Kenya Bond pricing .................Real time Africa economic data ECI&AFR ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ..........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 85.3500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Ron Askew)