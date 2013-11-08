FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares edge up, shilling steady amid tight supply
Sections
Featured
Drinking water in short supply
Puerto Rico
Drinking water in short supply
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
Health
States wary of insurer pullout as Obamacare deadline nears
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 8, 2013 / 3:31 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares edge up, shilling steady amid tight supply

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* NSE-20 share index within striking distance of year high
    * Currency traders look to central bank for direction

 (Adds shares, market close)
    By Duncan Miriri
    NAIROBI, Nov 8 (Reuters) - The benchmark Kenyan share index
inched up on Friday as national carrier Kenya Airways 
extended a run of strong gains, while the shilling was little
changed.
    The index of top 20 firms added 1.40 points to
close at 5,019.18 points, within striking distance of its high
for this year of 5,030.91 points hit in April.
    Kenya Airways rose nearly 5 percent to 12.95
shillings, taking its gains for the week to 23 percent since
unveiling its first Boeing 777-300ER on Monday. The plane will
enable it to operate direct flights on the fast-growing route to
China.
    National Bank of Kenya rose 4.9 percent to 21.50 shillings
after a 119 percent jump in nine-month pretax profit.
 
    "We are beginning to see the management changes start to pay
off," said Daniel Kuyoh, a research analyst at Kingdom
Securities.
    The bank hired a Standard Chartered veteran, Munir Ahmed, as
CEO to turn it around after years of sluggish performance.
    In the foreign exchange market, the shilling closed
at 85.50/70 to the dollar, barely moved from the previous day's
85.55/65, as interbank rates continued higher, with the
overnight rate rising to 12.7006 percent from 12.3635 percent.
 
    The jump prompted the central bank to inject 8 billion
shillings through reverse repurchase agreements (repo) at a
weighted of 12.948 percent. 
    "The direction on dollar/shilling will be determined
entirely by (the central bank's) directions or moves in the
market," said Sheikh Mehran, a senior trader at KCB Bank.
    The shilling has risen 0.76 percent against the dollar this
year.
    In the debt market, bonds worth 9.9 billion shillings were
traded during the week from 14 billion shillings worth of bonds
the previous week, the Nairobi Securities Exchange said.
               ...........................Shilling spot rates 
                  .....................Shilling forward rates 
                           .......................Cross rates 
         ..................................Local contributors 
           .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index 
          .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages 
                          ...............Treasury bill yields 
        ..................Central bank open market operations 
        .........................Horizontal repo transactions 
         ,       ................Daily interbank lending rate 
              .............................Kenya Bond pricing 
             ..................Real time Africa economic data 
 <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
          .................................NSE-20 Share Index
         .................................NSE All Share Index
             ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
             .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
  SPEED GUIDES:
                                    
            
 
 (Additional reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Richard
Lough, John Stonestreet)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.