FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares rise to five-year high
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
November 18, 2013 / 3:11 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares rise to five-year high

Reuters Staff

5 Min Read

* Yellen comments continue drive market again
    * Shilling holds steady, eyes on liquidity
    * Traded bond volumes drop steeply

 (Adds closing rate, shares)
    By Duncan Miriri
    NAIROBI, Nov 18 (Reuters) - Kenyan shares reached their
highest close since July 2008 on Monday as investors welcomed
comments defending the Federal Reserve's money printing by Janet
Yellen, who is expected to take charge of the U.S. central bank
next year. 
    "Yellen has eased the macro-environment for frontier
stocks," said Aly Khan Satchu, an independent stocks trader in
Nairobi. 
    He said her comments last week were a "hugely important
announcement for these markets" and for the continued flow of
cheap money from developed countries chasing returns in the
faster-growing economies of Africa. 
    The benchmark NSE-20 share index edged up 0.3
percent to close the day at 5,058.16 points, lifted by gains in
telecom and bank shares. 
    The Kenyan market on Friday broke above its previous 2013
highs reached in early April after a dispute over the results of
a presidential vote was resolved peacefully in court. The
settlement calmed fears of a return to tribal violence that
followed the previous election in 2007. 
    Rapid economic growth and bright prospects for company
earnings in several east African countries has drawn more
investors into Kenyan stocks in recent weeks. 
    Officials project that Kenya's gross domestic product will
grow by 5.5-6 percent this year, accelerating from 4.6 percent
in 2012. 
    Shares in telecoms operator Safaricom rose 0.5
percent to close at a record 9.90 shillings in heavy volume.
    Lynette Muriungi, a research analyst at Kestrel Capital,
cited expectations that the firm will increase revenue from data
services. The company, 40 percent owned by Vodafone, has
made it clear it expects higher dividends for the year ending
next March because of increased free cash flow. 
    In the foreign exchange market, the shilling finished
unchanged against the dollar as traders waited to see the impact
of tax payments on liquidity. 
    At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks put the
shilling at 86.45/55, unchanged from Friday. 
    Traders said the level of liquidity seen in the money
markets after a Nov. 19 deadline for tax payments could drive
the foreign exchange rate.
    The overnight borrowing rate has been tumbling for the past
week, causing the shilling to weaken as banks found it slightly
easier to fund long dollar positions. 
    The rate dropped to 9.1822 percent on Friday from nearly 13
percent at the start of the week, aided partly by a central bank
move to inject liquidity using reverse repurchase agreements.
 
    Sheikh Mehran, a senior trader at KCB Bank, said a treasury
bond auction for up to 10 billion shillings ($115.67 million)
scheduled for Wednesday could further curb liquidity in the
money markets. 
    Technical charts showed if the shilling fell past dollar
resistance of 86.50, it could weaken towards 88.00. 
    In the debt market, bonds worth 401 million shillings were
traded, down from 1.56 billion shillings worth of debt traded in
Friday's session. 
    
               ...........................Shilling spot rates
                  .....................Shilling forward rates
                           .......................Cross rates
         ..................................Local contributors
           .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
          .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
                          ...............Treasury bill yields
        ..................Central bank open market operations
        .........................Horizontal repo transactions
         ,       ................Daily interbank lending rate
              .............................Kenya Bond pricing
             ..................Real time Africa economic data
 <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
          .................................NSE-20 Share Index
         .................................NSE All Share Index
             ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
             .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
  SPEED GUIDES:
                                    
            
  ($1 = 86.4500 Kenyan shillings)

 (Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.