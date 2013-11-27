FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling weakens, shares head higher
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 27, 2013 / 2:20 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling weakens, shares head higher

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Investors shift attention to small caps
    * Shilling falls to near two-month low

 (Adds closing rate, shares)
    By Duncan Miriri
    NAIROBI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling eased
against the dollar on Wednesday, hurt by demand from importers,
while shares chalked up more gains as investors shifted to
stocks that have underperformed.
    At the 1300 GMT close of the market, commercial banks posted
the shilling at 87.00/10 against the dollar, close to a
two-month low and weaker than Tuesday's close of 86.80/87.00.
    During the early part of the session, it touched an intraday
low of 87.10, just off the 87.20 which it last hit on Sept. 27.
    Traders said the shilling's next move will be driven by
importer appetite for the greenback but some warned the central
bank could intervene to stem the weakening.
    "The shilling remains under pressure because we are still
seeing demand (for dollars), especially with a lot of the
corporations looking to do a lot of their buying between now and
mid-December," said Peter Mutuku, head of corporate dealing at
Bank of Africa.
    The shilling weakened past its key support level of 86.50 to
the dollar last week, hit by the surge in dollar demand which
was also accompanied by improved liquidity in money markets. 
    This makes it slightly cheaper for banks to hold dollars.
    However, traders said the shilling could receive support
from the central bank if it chooses to pump dollars into the
market to shield it from further weakening.
    One senior trader who asked not be named said the central
bank had made a round of calls to banks in the previous session
to check why the shilling was weakening, an indication that they
were willing to intervene if need be.
    Technical analysis of the 14-day and 50-day weighted moving
averages showed the shilling was expected to remain on a
weakening path in the near term.
    At the stock market, the benchmark NSE-20 share index
 added 0.79 percent to close at 5125.24 points, a new 5
year and 5 months high, as investors turned their attention to
firms that have underperformed the big caps.
    "Most investors are looking at counters that have been sort
of undervalued," said Maureen Kirigwa, a research analyst at
Sterling Investment Bank.
    She cited National Bank of Kenya, which rose by
more than 5 percent to close at 28.00 shillings. The bank's
shares have lagged the performance of its peers like KCB Bank
 this year by far.
    Telecoms operator Safaricom, which has been
driving up the market in recent sessions, was flat at 11.00
shillings.
    In the debt market, bonds worth 725 million shillings were
traded during the session, down from 1.71 billion shillings in
the previous session.      
               ...........................Shilling spot rates
                  .....................Shilling forward rates
                           .......................Cross rates
         ..................................Local contributors
           .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
          .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
                          ...............Treasury bill yields
        ..................Central bank open market operations
        .........................Horizontal repo transactions
         ,       ................Daily interbank lending rate
              .............................Kenya Bond pricing
             ..................Real time Africa economic data
 <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
          .................................NSE-20 Share Index
         .................................NSE All Share Index
             ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
             .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
  SPEED GUIDES:
                                    
            
 
 (Editing by Mark Trevelyan)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.