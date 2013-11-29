FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling strengthens on bank selling, shares dip
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 29, 2013 / 3:46 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling strengthens on bank selling, shares dip

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds closing rate, shares)
    NAIROBI, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling firmed
on Friday after banks unwound long dollar positions, while the
stock market fell after six straight sessions that had sent it
to a five-year high.
    At the close of trade at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted
the shilling at 86.45/65 to the dollar, compared with Thursday's
close of 87.00/10, hovering near the two-month low of 87.20 it
reached on Sept 27.
    Traders had earlier on Friday expected the shilling to trade
in an 86.60 to 87.20 range.
    However, they became jittery about holding long dollar
positions after the central bank made a round of calls to banks
enquiring why the shilling was weakening, traders said. No one
at the central bank was available to comment. 
    "Everybody was trying to be the first one to sell. The
market was a bit jittery the central bank would sell dollars,"
said Ignatius Chicha, treasurer at Citibank Kenya.
    The overnight borrowing rate had tumbled this week, causing
the shilling to weaken as banks found it slightly easier to fund
long dollar positions. 
     Kenya's main share index eased off the new five-year high
it hit on Thursday in light trading as U.S. financial markets
had a half-day session on Friday after closing for the
Thanksgiving holiday.
    "It shows how strong a role foreigners have on our market,"
said Augustine Misoka, a trader at Sterling Investment Bank.
    Shares favoured by foreign investors, including telecoms and
insurance stocks led losses on the stock market. 
    Bourse heavyweight and telecoms operator Safaricom 
fell 2.27 percent to close at 10.80 shillings a share on light
volume of 87 million shares, while insurer and diversified
financial services firm British American fell 9.8
percent to 14.25 per share.
    Investors nibbled at other equities, but overall the Nairobi
Securities Exchange main NSE-20 Share Index closed
36.33 points or 0.70 percent lower at 5100.88 points. 
               ..........................Shilling spot rates 
                  ....................Shilling forward rates 
                           ......................Cross rates 
         .................................Local contributors 
           ......................Central Bank of Kenya Index 
          ....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages 
                          ..............Treasury bill yields 
        .................Central bank open market operations 
        ........................Horizontal repo transactions 
         ,       ...............Daily interbank lending rate 
              ............................Kenya Bond pricing 
             .................Real time Africa economic data 
 <ECI & AFR> ..........................African economic news
          ................................NSE-20 Share Index
         ................................NSE All Share Index
             ..........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
             ......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
 SPEED GUIDES:                                    
            
  

 (Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.