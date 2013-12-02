FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling eases, main share index closes lower
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Technology
'Panic out there' as tech stocks selloff deepens
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
Energy and Environment
Why consumers pay the price for hurricane fuel shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 2, 2013 / 2:30 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling eases, main share index closes lower

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Main share index down 0.55 percent
    * Shillings ends session weaker

 (Adds stocks, bonds, market close)
    By George Obulutsa
    NAIROBI, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling eased on
Monday, undermined by importer demand and banks buying dollars
to cover their short positions. Bank shares dragged down the
stock exchange's main share index.
    At the 1300 GMT close of trade, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 86.75/85 to the dollar, compared with Friday's close
of 86.45/65.
    The shilling lost 3 percent in the five weeks to the end of
November as a liquidity crunch eased and importers stockpiled
goods before the December holidays. It firmed on Friday when
banks unwound long dollar positions, after the central bank
began asking why the shilling was falling, prompting speculation
the regulator was preparing to sell dollars. 
    "The people who had oversold (the dollar) at around 87
level, now they are buying back," said John Muli, a trader at
African Banking Corporation.
    Traders said they expect the shilling to trade in the 86.00
to 87.00 range in coming days.
    The weighted average interbank lending rate fell to 9.3020
percent on Friday from 9.5762 percent a day before. Rising
liquidity makes it cheaper to hold long dollar positions. 
    On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share
Index lost 28.01 points, falling 0.55 percent to
5,072.87 points.
    Stock analysts said the index was dragged lower by banking
stocks as some investors took profit.
    "There are investors who are profit-taking and we will see
this trend continuing in the month of December as people prepare
for the holidays to spend. We will see quite a number of
investors taking cash positions," said Daniel Kuyoh, a research
analyst at Kingdom Securities. "We'll probably experience quite
some sell-off in this month."
    Banks that ended lower included Equity Bank, which
closed down 1.4 percent at 35.00 shillings per share, and Kenya
Commercial Bank, down 2.6 percent to 46.75 shillings.
Standard Chartered Bank  fell 1.9 percent to end at
310.00 shillings.     
    In the debt market, government bonds worth 412.7 million
shillings were traded, down from 1.51 billion shillings traded
on Friday. 
               ...........................Shilling spot rates 
                  .....................Shilling forward rates 
                           .......................Cross rates 
         ..................................Local contributors 
           .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index 
          .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages 
                          ...............Treasury bill yields 
        ..................Central bank open market operations 
        .........................Horizontal repo transactions 
         ,       ................Daily interbank lending rate 
              .............................Kenya Bond pricing 
             ..................Real time Africa economic data 
 <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
          .................................NSE-20 Share Index
         .................................NSE All Share Index
             ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
             .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
  SPEED GUIDES:
                                    
            
 
 (Editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.