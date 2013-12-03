UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling steady, main share index up slightly

* Stocks break losing streak, edge higher * Centum Investment gains after offer for Rea Vipingo shares * Value of government bonds traded rises (Adds stocks, bonds, markets close) By George Obulutsa NAIROBI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling held steady on Tuesday, while Nairobi's main share index broke a two-session losing streak to close slightly higher. At the 1300 GMT close of trade, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 86.65/75 to the dollar, compared with Monday's close of 86.75/85. The shilling had earlier firmed to touch 86.50/60 before retreating. "It's stable; demand and supply seems very well matched," said Sameer Lagadia, head of trading at Diamond Trust Bank. Traders said the shilling had gained ground slightly earlier in the session, helped by commercial banks trimming their long dollar positions. "It has strengthened a bit, on the back of ... guys squaring off long (dollar) positions that were built up yesterday," said Sheikh Mehran, senior trader at KCB Bank. "It's just profit-taking and a lack of corporate (dollar) demand at the moment. We have seen some inflows from the agricultural sector. We are going to see further inflows from the tea sector." Any gains could however be curbed by dollar demand from importers, in particular the energy sector, in the coming sessions, some market players said. The shilling is 0.6 percent weaker than the dollar in the year-to-date. Traders said they expected the Kenyan currency to trade in the 86.50 to 87.50 range in coming days. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index inched up 0.07 percent, to close at 5,076.47, breaking a two day-losing streak. Centum Investment rose 1.6 percent to close at 32.00 shillings, after surging 6.3 percent earlier in the session to 33.50 shillings, on news that it had offered a counter offer for shares of sisal producer Rea Vipingo. Centum said on Tuesday it had offered 3 billion shillings ($34.6 million) for a portion of the shares issued by Rea Vipingo, topping a rival bid from Rea Vipingo's main shareholder, Rea Trading. "They are looking at the value that Rea Vipingo has. By offering a higher price, they can potentially gain value for their shareholders. So we saw the stock rallying a little bit," said Eric Musau, research analyst at Standard Investment Bank. Rea Vipingo's shares have not been traded since last month when the England and Wales incorporated Rea Trading made an offer for the 43 percent or so of shares it does not already own. On the secondary market, government bonds worth 1.14 billion shillings were traded, up from 412.7 million shillings on Monday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by Duncan Miriri and Susan Fenton)