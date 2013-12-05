FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Kenyan stocks extend losses, shilling eases slightly
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
December 5, 2013 / 2:40 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan stocks extend losses, shilling eases slightly

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Profit-taking sends main share index down
    * Safaricom, bourse's most traded, ends 3.7 pct lower
    * Shilling inches down due to demand for dollars

 (Adds markets close, stocks, bonds)
    By George Obulutsa
    NAIROBI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Kenya's main share index closed
down for the second straight day on Thursday, weighed on by
investors booking profits after a 22 percent rally this year,
while the shilling edged down.
    The NSE-20 Share Index lost 0.7 percent to finish
the day at 5,005.45 points. Market participants said blue chips
like Equity Bank, KCB Bank and Safaricom
, which gained strongly during the rally, were the main
focus of the profit-taking bout.
    "Demand has waned somehow," Ian Gachichio, research analyst
at Kestrel Capital, said.
    KCB lost 1 percent to close at 45.50 shillings per share
while Equity Bank shaved off 0.7 percent to end at 34.00
shillings per share. Telecoms firm Safaricom closed 3.7 percent
lower at 10.35 shillings per share.
   In the currency market, commercial banks quoted the shilling
at 86.50/60 per dollar at the 1300 GMT close of trade, from
Wednesday's close of 86.45/55.
    "Today we are getting (dollar) orders from importers coming
in to take advantage of what they perceive as attractive rates,"
a senior trader at one commercial bank said.
    Traders said the shilling, which is 0.5 percent weaker
against the dollar in the year to date, is likely to trade in
the 86.00 to 87.00 range in coming days.
    On the secondary debt market, government bonds worth 903.4
million shillings were traded, down from 1.8 billion shillings
worth of bonds traded on Wednesday.
    During the primary sale of Treasury bills held on Thursday,
the weighted average yield on the 91-day Treasury bills fell to
9.631 percent from 9.760 percent last week, the central bank
said.
               ..........................Shilling spot rates 
                  ....................Shilling forward rates 
                           ......................Cross rates 
         .................................Local contributors 
           ......................Central Bank of Kenya Index 
          ....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages 
                          ..............Treasury bill yields 
        .................Central bank open market operations 
        ........................Horizontal repo transactions 
         ,       ...............Daily interbank lending rate 
              ............................Kenya Bond pricing 
             .................Real time Africa economic data 
 <ECI & AFR> ..........................African economic news
          ................................NSE-20 Share Index
         ................................NSE All Share Index
             ..........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
             ......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
  SPEED GUIDES:
                                    
            
 
 (Editing by Duncan Miriri)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.