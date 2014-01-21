UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling slightly weaker, main share index jumps

* Main share index closes at one and half month high * Shilling seen easing in coming sessions (Adds market close, stocks, bonds) By George Obulutsa NAIROBI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling closed slightly weaker on Tuesday while the stock exchange's main index rose 1 percent to a one and a half-month high, lifted by telecoms firm Safaricom and banking stocks. The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index jumped 1 percent to finish at 5,075.06 points, a level last touched on Dec.3, 2013 when it closed at 5,076.47 points. Analysts say the index was lifted by banking and insurance stocks, which are expected to post improved full year 2013 results, and telecoms firm Safaricom, which usually trades the highest volumes on the exchange. Safaricom closed up 0.4 percent at 11.75 shillings a share after jumping 2.5 percent to hit an all-time high of 12.00 shillings earlier in the session. Equity Bank, the largest lender in east Africa by number of accounts, rose 3 percent to close at 33.00 shillings a share after surging 4.7 percent to a four-day high of 33.50 shillings earlier in the day. "Today we saw quite some robust trading on Safaricom at a new high. So that pushed the market index higher. We saw quite some action on Equity (Bank) as well," Daniel Kuyoh, research analyst at Kingdom Securities, said. "What we are seeing is that investors are moving towards financial and insurance stocks ... people are anticipating the financial stocks and insurance stocks will do quite well for their full year results." In the currency market, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 85.80/90 to the dollar at the 1300 GMT close of trade, slightly down from Monday's close of 85.75/85. "There was slight demand which pushed the dollar to 85.95/86.05 then the market traded downwards," Andlip Nazir, senior trader at I&M Bank, said. Traders said earlier on Tuesday they expected to see increased activity as the month drew to a close, a time when importers from sectors like energy and manufacturing come to buy dollars. "The shilling remains marooned within the same levels as yesterday as there's no remarkable activity from both the corporate and interbank counters," Joshua Anene, a trader at Commercial Bank of Africa, said. Traders said they expect the shilling to trade in the 85.60 to 86.20 in the days ahead. The shilling is 0.9 percent up versus the dollar since the start of 2014. Technical analysis of the 14-day and 50-day weighted moving averages show the shilling maintaining a strengthening bias in the near term. On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 2.52 billion shillings were traded down from 3.29 billion shillings traded a day earlier, the bourse said. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by Tom Heneghan)