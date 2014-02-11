FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares snap four-session losing streak, shilling steady
Sections
Featured
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
U.S.
Trump says NFL anthem protests not about race
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 11, 2014 / 3:06 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares snap four-session losing streak, shilling steady

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Bourse heavyweights drive up the index
    * Export earnings help the shilling

 (Adds shares, closing rate)
    By Duncan Miriri
    NAIROBI, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Kenya's benchmark share index
 rose for the first time since last Tuesday, powered by
gains among blue chips. The shilling was stable.
    The NSE-20 added a third of a percentage point to close at
4833.36 points, after advances by bourse heavyweights like
telecoms operator Safaricom and KCB Bank.
    Safaricom, which is frequently the most traded stock on the
market, rose 0.4 percent to finish the day at 11.80 shillings a
share. KCB jumped by just over 2 percent to close at 44.75
shillings per share.
    Augustine Misoka, a research analyst at Sterling Investment
Bank, attributed the gains in the bank to expectations that it
will post higher profit for last year, when it reports its
earnings later this month.
    In the currency market, the shilling was quoted at
86.15/25 per dollar at the 1300 GMT close of trade, unchanged
from Monday's closing rate.
    The currency of east Africa's biggest economy has barely
moved in recent days because of sluggish demand for dollars from
corporate customers.
    A trader at Fidelity Bank said receipts from exports of tea
could counterbalance the improved liquidity in the money
markets.
    The overnight rate on the interbank borrowing market fell to
9.9771 percent on Monday from 10.4298 percent on Friday. 
    In the debt market, government securities worth 1 billion
shillings were traded, down from 1.27 billion shillings worth of
bonds traded on Monday.
               ...........................Shilling spot rates 
                  .....................Shilling forward rates 
                           .......................Cross rates 
         ..................................Local contributors 
           .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index 
          .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages 
                          ...............Treasury bill yields 
        ..................Central bank open market operations 
        .........................Horizontal repo transactions 
         ,       ................Daily interbank lending rate 
              .............................Kenya Bond pricing 
             ..................Real time Africa economic data 
 <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
          .................................NSE-20 Share Index
         .................................NSE All Share Index
             ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
             .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
  SPEED GUIDES:
                                    
            
 
   

 (Editing by Drazen Jorgic, Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.