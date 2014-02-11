UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares snap four-session losing streak, shilling steady

* Bourse heavyweights drive up the index * Export earnings help the shilling (Adds shares, closing rate) By Duncan Miriri NAIROBI, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Kenya's benchmark share index rose for the first time since last Tuesday, powered by gains among blue chips. The shilling was stable. The NSE-20 added a third of a percentage point to close at 4833.36 points, after advances by bourse heavyweights like telecoms operator Safaricom and KCB Bank. Safaricom, which is frequently the most traded stock on the market, rose 0.4 percent to finish the day at 11.80 shillings a share. KCB jumped by just over 2 percent to close at 44.75 shillings per share. Augustine Misoka, a research analyst at Sterling Investment Bank, attributed the gains in the bank to expectations that it will post higher profit for last year, when it reports its earnings later this month. In the currency market, the shilling was quoted at 86.15/25 per dollar at the 1300 GMT close of trade, unchanged from Monday's closing rate. The currency of east Africa's biggest economy has barely moved in recent days because of sluggish demand for dollars from corporate customers. A trader at Fidelity Bank said receipts from exports of tea could counterbalance the improved liquidity in the money markets. The overnight rate on the interbank borrowing market fell to 9.9771 percent on Monday from 10.4298 percent on Friday. In the debt market, government securities worth 1 billion shillings were traded, down from 1.27 billion shillings worth of bonds traded on Monday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by Drazen Jorgic, Larry King)