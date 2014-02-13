FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling weakens versus dollar; stocks decline
Sections
Featured
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Puerto Rico
Hundreds leave homes near crumbling dam
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
U.S.
Trump steps up war of words with NFL
Merkel chastened
Germany
Merkel chastened
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 13, 2014 / 2:11 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling weakens versus dollar; stocks decline

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Stocks edge down in slow trade
    * Shilling eases due to corporate demand

 (Adds stocks, bonds, markets close)
    By George Obulutsa
    NAIROBI, Feb 12 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling eased
on Thursday as demand for dollars grew from commercial banks and
corporate clients while overnight lending rates fell. The stock
exchange's main index slipped lower.
    At close of trade at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 86.30/40 to the dollar, compared with Wednesday's
close of 86.25/35. It had earlier weakened to touch 86.55/65.
    "It's due to mild corporate demand that is setting in. It's
also a result of overnight rates plummeting," a senior trader at
one commercial bank said.
    The weighted average interbank lending rate fell to 8.3316
percent on Wednesday from 9.2185 percent a day before, pointing
to increased liquidity in the money markets. 
    Traders said they expected the shilling, which has gained
0.27 percent against the dollar since the start of the year, to
come under more pressure in coming sessions.
    "A surge in mid-month corporate demand should see the home
unit weaken further," Commercial Bank of Africa said in its
market report.
    On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share
Index was down slightly by 2.70 points to close at
4,839.52 points.
    Analysts said market activity should increase after more
commercial banks, which are expected to have healthy 2013
earnings, release their full-year results.
    "We have seen quite some depressed action. I think once we
begin to see more positive results from banks we will see the
market pick up," Daniel Kuyoh, a research analyst at Kingdom
Securities, said.
    On the secondary market, government bonds worth 1.25 billion
shillings were traded, from 393.3 million shillings on
Wednesday.
               ...........................Shilling spot rates 
                  .....................Shilling forward rates 
                           .......................Cross rates 
         ..................................Local contributors 
           .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index 
          .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages 
                          ...............Treasury bill yields 
        ..................Central bank open market operations 
        .........................Horizontal repo transactions 
         ,       ................Daily interbank lending rate 
              .............................Kenya Bond pricing 
             ..................Real time Africa economic data 
 <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
          .................................NSE-20 Share Index
         .................................NSE All Share Index
             ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
             .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
  SPEED GUIDES:
                                    
            
 
 (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.