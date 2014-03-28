UPDATE 1-Kenya shilling treads water against the dollar, shares flat

* Shilling seen stuck in a tight band * Shares broadly flat during the week (Adds closing rate, shares) By Duncan Miriri NAIROBI, March 28 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling was stuck in a rut against the dollar on Friday and traders said it would remain in a tight range, while shares were broadly stable. At the 1300 GMT close of trade, commercial banks posted the shilling at 86.40/50 per dollar, unchanged from the previous day's close. Traders said it would trade in a range of 86.40-86.80 in the days ahead. "The flows are well matched and we have not been able to break out of that and we have not had market-moving news," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa. The central bank, which has been mopping up liquidity this month after overnight borrowing rates tumbled, took out 9.9 billion shillings ($114.44 million) in repurchase agreements at a weighted average interest rate of 8.226 percent. It had sought to mop up 11 billion shillings but it only received bids worth 9.9 billion in seven-day repo. On the stock market, the benchmark NSE-20 share index edged up on the day by a quarter of a percentage point to close at 4972.45 points, driven by gains in banks. CFC Stanbic Holdings and Co-operative Bank were among the top gainers. The index was however barely moved for the week, inching up 0.01 percent. Traders said the market was little changed after investors rebalanced their books at the end of the first quarter. "Most trading was driven by the closing of quarter issues (rebalancing of investors' books)," said Eva Njuguna, chief dealer at Sterling Investment Bank. In the debt market, bonds worth 807 million shillings were traded, down from a volume of 2.17 billion shillings the previous day. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 86.5100 Kenyan Shillings) (Editing by James Macharia and Alison Williams)