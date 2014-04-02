UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares ease, shilling slightly weaker

* Main share index down, Mumias sugar drags it lower * Shilling eases slightly, seen supported by mop-up (Adds markets close, stocks, bonds) By George Obulutsa NAIROBI, April 2 (Reuters) - Kenya's main share index fell 0.5 percent on Wednesday, dragged lower by shares in Mumias Sugar, which said it had suspended its chief executive officer and commercial director. The shilling weakened. Mumias Sugar closed down 2.9 percent at 3.30 Kenyan shillings ($0.04). It had recovered from a low of 5.9 percent earlier in the session, a level it last saw on Feb. 25. The company's chairman said Mumias's board had asked Chief Executive Peter Kebati and Commercial Director Paul Murgor to "step aside" while it investigates the firm's sales and distribution deals. "The CEO is a key figure in the business, and if he is suspended for whatever reason, then definitely that has an impact. It sends the wrong signal for the stock," said Augustine Misoka, trader at Sterling Investment Bank. The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index closed down 26.40 points at 4,933.56 points. At the 1300 GMT close of trade in the currency market, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 86.50/60 to the dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 86.40/50. Traders said the currency eased slightly because of demand for dollars from the energy sector late in the session. Traders said the central bank's mopping up of excess shilling liquidity from the money markets was expected to offer support to the shilling in the coming days. The Central Bank of Kenya has been regularly intervening in the money markets to drain excess shilling liquidity in recent weeks, a trend which traders say should boost the local currency. "With CBK mopping up aggressively, the expected trend is for a strengthening Kenya shilling," Sheikh Mehran, senior trader at Kenya Commercial Bank, said. The central bank on Wednesday mopped up 4.1 billion shillings from the money markets using repurchase agreements. Traders said they forecast the shilling to trade in the 86.20 to 86.80 range in coming days. On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 2.16 billion shillings were traded, down from 2.63 billion shillings on Tuesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 86.3000 Kenyan Shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Drazen Jorgic, Larry King)