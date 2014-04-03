FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling steady, stocks down for second day
April 3, 2014 / 2:20 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling steady, stocks down for second day

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Main share index down for second day
    * Shilling holds steady

 (Adds stocks, bonds, markets close)
    By George Obulutsa
    NAIROBI, April 3 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling was
little changed against the dollar on Thursday, while stocks
edged lower for a second straight session.
    At the close of trade at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted
the shilling at 86.55/65 to the dollar, from Wednesday's close
of 86.50/60.
    Kenya's central bank (CBK) has regularly soaked up excess
liquidity from the market in recent weeks through repurchase
agreements (repo), helping to cushion the shilling against a
drop in short-term borrowing rates.  
    The bank mopped up 8.45 billion shillings using seven-day
repurchase agreements at a weighted average rate of 8.36
percent. It had originally sought 6.2 billion shillings. 
    Traders said they expected the shilling to trade in the
86.30-86.70 range in coming days.
    On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share
Index closed down 15.49 points, or 0.31 percent, at
4,918.07 points.
    Among stocks that closed lower were Mumias Sugar 
and cement maker Athi River Mining.
    Mumias Sugar, which said on Wednesday it had suspended its
Chief Executive Peter Kebati and Commercial Director Paul Murgor
while it investigates the firm's sales and distribution deals,
closed the session down 1.5 percent at 3.25 shillings a share.
    "I would say it's people still reacting to the news. Because
yesterday it didn't fully adjust to the news," Francis Mwangi,
research analyst at Standard Investment Bank, said.
    Athi River Mining, which reported on Tuesday a disappointing
12-percent rise in full-year pretax profit in 2013 to 2 billion
shillings, closed 1.7 percent lower at 86.50 shillings a share. 
    "I think Athi even yesterday was also down. The performance
wasn't what we expected. I think we have seen people react to
their numbers," Mwangi said.
    On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 2.32
billion shillings were traded, compared with 2.16 billion
shillings on Wednesday.
 ($1 = 86.5500 Kenyan Shillings)

 (Addtional reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Louise
Ireland)

