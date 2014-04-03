UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling steady, stocks down for second day

* Main share index down for second day * Shilling holds steady (Adds stocks, bonds, markets close) By George Obulutsa NAIROBI, April 3 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling was little changed against the dollar on Thursday, while stocks edged lower for a second straight session. At the close of trade at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 86.55/65 to the dollar, from Wednesday's close of 86.50/60. Kenya's central bank (CBK) has regularly soaked up excess liquidity from the market in recent weeks through repurchase agreements (repo), helping to cushion the shilling against a drop in short-term borrowing rates. The bank mopped up 8.45 billion shillings using seven-day repurchase agreements at a weighted average rate of 8.36 percent. It had originally sought 6.2 billion shillings. Traders said they expected the shilling to trade in the 86.30-86.70 range in coming days. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index closed down 15.49 points, or 0.31 percent, at 4,918.07 points. Among stocks that closed lower were Mumias Sugar and cement maker Athi River Mining. Mumias Sugar, which said on Wednesday it had suspended its Chief Executive Peter Kebati and Commercial Director Paul Murgor while it investigates the firm's sales and distribution deals, closed the session down 1.5 percent at 3.25 shillings a share. "I would say it's people still reacting to the news. Because yesterday it didn't fully adjust to the news," Francis Mwangi, research analyst at Standard Investment Bank, said. Athi River Mining, which reported on Tuesday a disappointing 12-percent rise in full-year pretax profit in 2013 to 2 billion shillings, closed 1.7 percent lower at 86.50 shillings a share. "I think Athi even yesterday was also down. The performance wasn't what we expected. I think we have seen people react to their numbers," Mwangi said. On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 2.32 billion shillings were traded, compared with 2.16 billion shillings on Wednesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 86.5500 Kenyan Shillings) (Addtional reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Louise Ireland)