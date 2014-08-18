FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenyan shilling flat, seen vulnerable
Sections
Featured
The garage science behind tasers
Shock Tactics
The garage science behind tasers
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
IMMIGRATION policy
Red tape tangles up visas for skilled workers
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
Technology
As Apple slows, fast-moving Chinese rivals gain
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
August 18, 2014 / 8:12 AM / 3 years ago

Kenyan shilling flat, seen vulnerable

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NAIROBI, Aug 18 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling was steady on Monday but was seen vulnerable if the tight money market conditions ease up, traders said.

At 0705 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 88.05/88.15 to the dollar, unchanged from its closing level on Friday.

The shilling has been supported by tighter conditions on the interbank market, where the weighted average lending rate rose to 11.9492 percent on Friday from about 7.5 percent in mid-July.

Commercial Bank of Africa trader Joshua Anene said the shilling looks vulnerable as the currency had been weakening over the past two weeks even though liquidity has tightened.

“That tells you that if money market conditions improve, and the rates come down, then the shilling should come under pressure,” he said.

Anene added that the central bank may once again intervene if the shilling continues weakening.

Traders forecast the shilling was likely reach 88.30 once liquidity eased.

...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions ,................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES:

Reporting by Drazen Jorgic

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.