September 9, 2014 / 2:16 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling steady, stocks close higher on NSE listing

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Newly listed shares give momentum to other stocks
    * Shilling steady, seen easing barring central bank action

 (Adds shilling closing rate, stocks, bonds)
    By George Obulutsa
    NAIROBI, Sept 9 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling was
steady on Tuesday, supported by a second straight day of central
bank action in the money market as demand for dollars from
importers picked up, while stocks closed higher, helped by the
listing of the Nairobi Securities Exchange.
    On its first day of trading, demutualised Nairobi Securities
Exchange's share jumped to an intraday high of 18.00
shillings from its initial public offering price of 9.50
shillings, but reversed some of its gains to close at 16.30
shillings a share.
    NSE's flotation raised 627 million shillings from the sale
of 66 million new shares, with the issue oversubscribed by 664
664 percent. 
    "NSE has enjoyed significant volumes thus far ... Demand has
been high," said Silha Rasugu, research analyst at Genghis
Capital, said.
    "Due to the oversubscription, the appetite for the stock was
already existing. So that's one factor that has really
influenced trading today."
    The main NSE-20 Share Index was up 14.09 points to
close at 5,182.89 points.
    At close of trade at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 88.60/70, unchanged from Monday's close.
    The central bank mopped up 5 billion shillings of excess
liquidity. It received bids for 8.91 billion shillings. On
Monday it had absorbed 5.93 billion shillings. Such
operations make it more expensive to hold dollars.
    "I think the shilling is still under pressure with the
global dollar rally. So it's just a matter of time before it
feeds through to the local market over here," said a senior
trader at another commercial bank.
    On global markets, the dollar hit a 14-month high against
the euro. 
    Traders said there was also still demand for dollars from
importers, and expected the shilling, which has lost 2.3 percent
versus the dollar so far this year, to trade in the 88.50 to
88.85 range in coming days.
    On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 2.71
billion shillings were traded, up from 1.39 billion on Monday.
 (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Edith Honan)

