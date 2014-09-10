FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling weakens, stocks up on bourse's newly-listed shares
September 10, 2014 / 2:16 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling weakens, stocks up on bourse's newly-listed shares

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Shilling seen under pressure
    * Stocks end session slightly higher

 (Adds shilling closing rate, stocks, bonds)
    By George Obulutsa
    NAIROBI, Sept 10 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling 
weakened on Wednesday due to dollar demand from importers in the
energy and telecommunications sectors, while stocks rose for the
fourth straight session.
    At close of trade at 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 88.75/85 to the dollar, compared with Tuesday's
close of 88.60/70.
    John Muli, trader at African Banking Corporation, said
demand was overwhelming the trickle of dollars into the market,
but the central bank was helping to support the local currency
by mopping up excess liquidity.
    During the session the central bank mopped up 4.66 billion
shillings from the money markets. On Tuesday, the bank absorbed
5 billion shillings ($55 million) from the money markets in
excess liquidity. 
    The central bank's action of removing excess liquidity from
the money market lends support to the shilling by making it more
expensive for banks to hold long dollar positions.
    Traders said they forecast the shilling to trade in the
88.50-89.30 range in coming days.    
    On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share
Index was up slightly by 0.1 percent or 7.12 points to
close at 5,190.01 points.
    On its second day of trading, demutualised Nairobi
Securities Exchange's shares surged 9.5 percent to
17.85 shillings. The exchange's initial public offer had been
oversubscribed, and the appetite for the stock has kept the
stock rising from its listing price of 9.50 shillings.
    On the bonds markets, government bonds valued at 1.8 billion
shillings ($20 million) were traded, down from 2.71 billion
shillings on Tuesday.    
 (1 US dollar = 88.6000 Kenyan shilling)

 (Editing by Toby Chopra)

