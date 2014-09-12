FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenyan shilling steady, seen staying under pressure
September 12, 2014 / 8:22 AM / 3 years ago

Kenyan shilling steady, seen staying under pressure

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NAIROBI, Sept 12 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling was
steady on Friday, but traders said there was still some pressure
from increased importer dollar demand and lower inflows from
tourism and tea exports.
    At 0831 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
88.75/85 to the dollar, unchanged from Thursday's close.
    "We are not getting anything much from tourism. Tea guys
also, there is nothing much they are giving us, so there's not
much of a counter to the demand," Nahashon Mungai, trader at
Kenya Commercial Bank, said. "Based on all those factors it is
definitely under pressure."
    Traders said the shilling could still weaken barring any
action by the central bank.
    In late August, the central bank sold dollars into the
market, after the shilling hit 88.80/90, which at the time was
its lowest level since December 2011. 
    Traders said they forecast the shilling, which has lost 2.4
percent against the dollar so far this year, to trade in the
88.60 to 89.10 range in coming days.
    
 (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Edmund Blair/Jeremy
Gaunt)

