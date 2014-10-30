UPDATE 1-Kenyan stocks record modest gains, shilling holds steady

* Offshore interest in bond supports shilling * Centum, banks lift shares a fraction higher (Adds shilling closing rate, stocks) By George Obulutsa NAIROBI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Kenya's stock market rose slightly on Thursday buoyed in part by Centum Investments and banking stocks, while the shilling was unchanged. Centum has been buoyant since announcing in September that it had won a government tender to build a 1,000-MW, coal-fired power plant together with its local partner, traders said. The firm, whose shares rose 1.5 percent to close at 66 shillings, also said it is constructing a large mall in the capital in a country where real estate has been buoyant. The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index rose 0.2 percent or 11.99 points to 5,233.42 points. Banking stocks were mostly in the black as investors bet they would report strong third-quarter results. Shares in mortgage lender Housing Finance rose 2.7 percent to 47.00 shillings after reporting a 15 percent jump in pretax profit for the first nine months of the year. "They released their results today. So that's the reason for it going up by such a big margin," said Agnes Achieng, research analyst at Sterling Investment Bank. Kenya's Equity Bank Group reported a 25 percent jump in pretax profits for the same period after the stock market had closed. On the foreign exchange market, the shilling closed at 89.30/40 to the dollar, unchanged from Wednesday. Traders said the sale of a 12-year infrastructure bond worth 20 billion shillings ($220 million) was attracting currency inflows that balanced end-month dollar demand from importers. Traders said the shilling will get support from foreign investors buying the bond, and forecast the local currency to trade within a range of 88.70 to 89.50 range in coming days. "It's been relatively flat. I don't expect any significant move," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa. The shilling is expected to have a weakening bias once the effect of the bond issue wears off, another trader said. "(The shilling) will weaken after the auction because importers are still in the market," said National Bank of Kenya trader Ian Kahangara. The shilling has been under pressure for much of the year largely because of a sharp drop in tourist arrivals, a major source of hard currency, due to a series of Islamist attacks on the coast and elsewhere. A sharp drop in tea earnings owing to a global glut has also dented hard currency inflows. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (1 US dollar = 89.3100 Kenyan shilling) (Editing by James Macharia and Sonya Hepinstall)