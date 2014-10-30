FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenyan stocks record modest gains, shilling holds steady
October 30, 2014 / 3:51 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan stocks record modest gains, shilling holds steady

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Offshore interest in bond supports shilling
    * Centum, banks lift shares a fraction higher

 (Adds shilling closing rate, stocks)
    By George Obulutsa
    NAIROBI, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Kenya's stock market rose
slightly on Thursday buoyed in part by Centum Investments
 and banking stocks, while the shilling was unchanged.
    Centum has been buoyant since announcing in September that
it had won a government tender to build a 1,000-MW, coal-fired
power plant together with its local partner, traders said. 
    The firm, whose shares rose 1.5 percent to close at 66
shillings, also said it is constructing a large mall in the
capital in a country where real estate has been buoyant.
    The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index
 rose 0.2 percent or 11.99 points to 5,233.42 points. 
    Banking stocks were mostly in the black as investors bet 
they would report strong third-quarter results.
    Shares in mortgage lender Housing Finance rose 2.7
percent to 47.00 shillings after reporting a 15 percent jump in
pretax profit for the first nine months of the year.
    "They released their results today. So that's the reason for
it going up by such a big margin," said Agnes Achieng, research
analyst at Sterling Investment Bank.    
    Kenya's Equity Bank Group reported a 25 percent
jump in pretax profits for the same period after the stock
market had closed. 
    On the foreign exchange market, the shilling closed at
89.30/40 to the dollar, unchanged from Wednesday.
    Traders said the sale of a 12-year infrastructure bond worth
20 billion shillings ($220 million) was attracting currency
inflows that balanced end-month dollar demand from importers.
    Traders said the shilling will get support from foreign
investors buying the bond, and forecast the local currency to
trade within a range of 88.70 to 89.50 range in coming days.
    "It's been relatively flat. I don't expect any significant
move," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank
of Africa.
    The shilling is expected to have a weakening bias once the
effect of the bond issue wears off, another trader said.
    "(The shilling) will weaken after the auction because
importers are still in the market," said National Bank of Kenya
trader Ian Kahangara.
    The shilling has been under pressure for much of the year
largely because of a sharp drop in tourist arrivals, a major
source of hard currency, due to a series of Islamist attacks on
the coast and elsewhere. A sharp drop in tea earnings owing to a
global glut has also dented hard currency inflows.
    
  (1 US dollar = 89.3100 Kenyan shilling)

 (Editing by James Macharia and Sonya Hepinstall)

