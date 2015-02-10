UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling eases, stocks rise for a second day

* East African Breweries helps lift main share index * Shilling weakens, mop-up limits losses (Adds shilling close rate, stocks, bonds) NAIROBI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling eased slightly on Tuesday due to corporate dollar demand, while the stock exchange's main index closed higher buoyed by East African Breweries. The shilling closed trading at 91.55/65 to the dollar, from Monday's close of 91.50/60, having touched an intraday low of 91.65/75 during the session when dollar buying was brisk. "The importers outweigh the exporters. We are seeing more in terms of demand than the inflows," a senior trader at one commercial bank said. "What was supporting is we've seen central bank coming back into the repo market." The central bank mopped up 16 billion shillings ($174.86 million) in excess liquidity from the money markets. Absorbing the liquidity makes it costlier to hold dollars, which in turn supports the shilling. Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa, said dollar buyers were drawn from across the oil, telecoms, manufacturing as well as other importers. He said buyers picked up dollars when they saw the lower levels last week of 91.25/35. The shilling got a boost last week from hard currency inflows from coffee and tea earnings, non-governmental organisations and foreign direct investment into real estate. On The Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share Index was up 16.98 points or 0.3 percent to close at 5,313.06 points. Traders said East African Breweries rose 2.2 percent to close at 320 shillings a share - after touching a nine-day high of 325 shillings - on expectations of improved half-year earning results to be released on Friday. "It's the anticipation of strong half year results," Virginia Wairimu, research analyst at Suntra Investment Bank, said. On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 1.9 billion shillings were traded, down from 2.24 billion shillings on Monday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 91.5000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa and Edith Honan; Editing by James Macharia)