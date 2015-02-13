FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling steady, stocks extend run on brewer EABL rally
February 13, 2015 / 2:50 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling steady, stocks extend run on brewer EABL rally

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Shilling trades range-bound
    * East African Breweries up for fifth day

 (Adds shilling closing rate, stocks, bonds)
    NAIROBI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Kenya's main share index was up
for a fifth straight day buoyed again by rising profits at beer
maker East African Breweries. 
    The shilling was steady.
    The Nairobi Securities Exchange's NSE-20 Share Index was up
6.22 points, or 0.1 percent, to close at 5,340.08 points.
    East African Breweries Limited rose for a fifth
consecutive day. The rally on the stock started early this week
on anticipation that its first-half profits would be solid, and
continued after the beer maker reported a 12 percent rise in
pretax profit for the six months to end-December on Thursday. 
    "Outlook for 2015 is quite positive and added to the
liquidity it offers, we are likely to see more demand on the
stock," Silha Rasugu, research analyst at Genghis Capital, said.
    On the foreign exchange market, the shilling closed at
91.50/60 to the dollar, unchanged from Thursday's close.
    Traders said dollar inflows into Treasury bond sales next
week would offer support to the shilling.
    "I don't see any significant drivers between now and early
next week," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial
Bank of Africa. 
    Traders said the shilling was forecast to trade in the 91.25
and 91.75 against range in the coming days.
    On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 1.56
billion shillings ($17 million) were traded, up from 915 million
shillings a day earlier
  ($1 = 91.5000 Kenyan shillings)

 (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Edith Honan; Editing by James
Macharia)

