UPDATE 1-Safaricom lifts Kenyan shares to 6-year peak, shilling weakens
February 19, 2015 / 4:00 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Safaricom lifts Kenyan shares to 6-year peak, shilling weakens

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Stocks continue 9-day winning streak
    * C.bank says shilling to trade stable against dollar

 (Adds closing market data)
    NAIROBI, Feb 19 (Reuters) - Shares in Kenya' biggest
telecoms operator Safaricom hit an all-time high on
Thursday, pushing the blue chip index to its highest level since
2008. 
    The shilling closed marginally weaker.
    Safaricom, the biggest stock on the bourse by market
capitalisation, rose 1.3 percent to close at 15.15 shillings,
its all-time closing high. During intra-day trading, the shares
rose to 15.30 shillings before they were pared back.
    Aly Khan Satchu, an independent trader, said investors are
optimistic about the growth prospects from Safaricom's mobile
money transfer service and mobile data usage, which has grown
significantly in Kenya on the back of higher smartphone use.
    "There is increasing awareness of this digital revolution
where Safaricom will play a key role," Satchu said.
    He added that Safaricom has also benefited from a bullish
outlook for Kenya's economy, where falling oil prices and low
food inflation has left consumers flush with cash.
    East African Breweries, a regional brewer which is
also the bourse's second largest stock, rose 2.6 percent to
close at 350 shillings. 
    The benchmark NSE-20 share index rose for the ninth
consecutive session, up 27.77 points or 0.5 percent, to close at
5,473.81 points. This was its highest level since August 2008. 
    The All Share Index also hit another all time high,
rising 0.8 percent to 175.65 points.
    The market rallied even as stockbrokers threatened to stop
trade from Friday over a new capital gains tax. 
    On the foreign exchange market, the shilling closed trade at
91.40/91.50 to the dollar, weaker on Wednesday's close of
91.30/91.40.
    Kenya's central bank on Thursday said the shilling had
stabilised after weakening in recent months and was now likely
to strengthen against the greenback. 
    On the secondary market, government bonds worth 1.3 billion
shillings ($14.22 million) were traded, down from 1.9 billion
shillings on Tuesday.
           
  ($1 = 91.4000 Kenyan shillings)

 (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic and Duncan Miriri; Editing by James
Macharia)

