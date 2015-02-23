FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares just off six-year peak, shilling steady
February 23, 2015 / 2:45 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares just off six-year peak, shilling steady

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Investors await results, banks seen doing well
    * Corporate demand for dollars may weigh on shilling

 (Adds share market report)
    NAIROBI, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Kenya's benchmark index 
eased on Monday but remained close to last week's six-year peak,
although expectations of strong bank sector results due to be
released by next month could lift the market again.    
    The shilling was flat.
    The blue-chip index finished down 10.06 points to close at
5,455.84. On Thursday, the index finished at 5,473.81 points,
its highest level since August 2008.
    "We expect such volatility before earnings and then some
consolidation," said Silha Rasugu, analyst at Genghis Capital.
"Earnings will be a driver going forward. We expect banks to
perform quite well."
    Some investors were booking profits after the recent rally
but volumes were low, Rasugu added.
    Kenya Commercial Bank, typically one of the more
heavily traded firms, slipped to 59.00 shillings ($0.64) from
59.50, while Equity Bank, another popular stock, was
steady at 54.50 shillings. 
    Mobile operator Safaricom edged up to 15.45
shillings from 15.35.
    On the foreign exchange market, the shilling ended at
91.40/50 by the 1300 GMT close, unchanged from Friday.
    "What is keeping the shilling steady is the central bank is
continuing to mop up shilling liquidity," said one trader. "The
shilling should weaken in the coming days due to end of month
demand." 
    Importers and other companies tend to seek dollars at the
end of the month to meet payments, which usually puts pressure
on the shilling. The central bank has been offering some support
by regularly mopping up excess shilling liquidity.  
    The shilling has lost about 0.8 percent to the dollar so far
this year.
    On the secondary market, government bonds worth 849.8
million shillings ($9.30 million) were traded, down from 840.9
million shillings on Friday.
    
    ($1 = 91.4000 Kenyan shillings)

 (Reporting by Edmund Blair and George Obulutsa; Editing by
James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
