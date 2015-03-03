FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling firms, shares end four-day winning run
March 3, 2015 / 3:20 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling firms, shares end four-day winning run

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Share snap four-day rally
    * Shilling seen supported by upcoming bond sale

 (Adds shilling closing rate, bonds stocks)
    NAIROBI, March 3 (Reuters) - Kenyan shares closed lower on
Tuesday hurt by profit-taking, while the shilling ended
stronger on tepid dollar demand and a liquidity mop-up by the
central bank.
    The country's biggest telecoms firm and index heavyweight
Safaricom helped to drag the bourse lower, by falling
1.6 percent to end at 15.40 shillings a share. 
    The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index
 fell 25.19 points or 0.46 percent to 5,474.45 points. 
   "Definitely for counters like Safaricom, that is
profit-taking," said Agnes Achieng, research analyst at Sterling
Investment Bank.
    Achieng said most stocks that make up the NSE-20 Share Index
were down, largely driven by profit-taking, after recent gains. 
  
    On the foreign exchange market, the shilling close trade at
91.25/35 to the dollar, from Monday's close of 91.35/45.
    On Tuesday the central bank mopped up 10.73 billion
shillings from the money markets, which lent support to the
shilling by making it costlier to hold dollars. 
    Traders said banks were anticipating offshore dollar inflows
into a government bond on sale this month. 
    The central bank is yet to announce its amount and tenor.
    "This positive sentiment helped boost the shilling," said
Martin Runo, senior trader at Chase Bank. 
    Traders say the shilling is expected to traded between 91.20
to 91.75 in coming days.       
    Commercial Bank of Africa trader Joshua Anene said one
possible trigger for the shilling to snap out of the narrow band
could be the appointment of a new central bank governor to
replace Njuguna Ndung'u, whose term expired on Monday. 
    It is not clear when a replacement will be announced nor who
it likely will be.    
    On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 5.45
billion shillings ($59.7 million) were traded, compared with
Monday's 2.44 billion shillings.
    
($1 = 91.3000 Kenyan shillings)

 (Reporting by George Obulutsa and Drazen Jorgic; Editing by
James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
