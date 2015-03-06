FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Kenyan stocks fall for fourth straight day, shilling eases
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 6, 2015 / 3:41 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan stocks fall for fourth straight day, shilling eases

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Nation Media Group leads main share index lower
    * Shilling seen getting support from bond sale

 (Adds shilling closing rate, stocks, bonds)
    NAIROBI, March 6 (Reuters) - Kenya's main share index closed
lower for a fourth consecutive session on Friday, with Nation
Media Group leading stocks lower after a fallout over
the mandatory move to digital transmission from analogue.
    The shilling eased slightly.
    Four Kenyan television stations went off air from
mid-February for 19 days after the government switched off the
country's analogue signal as part of a global migration to
digital broadcast by June 17.
    Nation Media's two television stations NTV and QTV went
blank on all platforms alongside the other two, and analysts
estimated the company had lost on advertising revenues.  
    "There is a risk that they may have lost significant ad
revenues during that time. So that negative perception might
have impacted the trading of the stock," said Silha Rasugu, a
research analyst at Genghis Capital.
    The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Share Index
fell 37.83 points, or 0.7 percent, to close at 5,373.22 points. 
    On the foreign exchange market, the shilling closed trade at
91.15/25 per dollar, weaker than Thursday's close of 91.05/15.
    Traders said the local currency was hurt by dollar demand
from importers but they expected it to strengthen on dollar
inflows from foreign investors preparing to buy an
infrastructure bond later this month.
    Kenya will sell a 12-year infrastructure bond worth up to 25
billion shillings ($274 million) on March 25. 
    One trader at a commercial bank said the market was
expecting foreign uptake of the bond to be around 60 percent.   
    The shilling has in the past week received some support from
regular liquidity mop ups by the central bank. 
    On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 2.31
billion shillings ($25.36 million) were traded, down from 2.45
billion shillings on Thursday.
    
               ...........................Shilling spot rates 
                  .....................Shilling forward rates 
                           .......................Cross rates 
         ..................................Local contributors 
           .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index 
          .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages 
                          ...............Treasury bill yields 
        ..................Central bank open market operations 
        .........................Horizontal repo transactions 
         ,       ................Daily interbank lending rate 
              .............................Kenya Bond pricing 
             ..................Real time Africa economic data 
 <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
          .................................NSE-20 Share Index
         .................................NSE All Share Index
             ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
             .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
  SPEED GUIDES:
                                    
            
 ($1 = 91.1000 Kenyan shillings)

 (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.