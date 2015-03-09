UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling slips on dollar demand, stocks edge lower

* Shilling seen moving sideways in coming days * Profit-taking pushes shares lower after bull run (Adds closing shilling price, stocks report) NAIROBI, March 9 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling weakened on Monday after energy firms and manufacturers sought dollars, while the benchmark share index edged lower for the fifth session in a row. At the 1300 GMT close, the shilling was quoted at 91.40/50, compared to Friday's close of 91.15/25 per dollar. Sheikh Mehran, head of trading at I&M Bank, said pressure from corporate demand for dollars could soon be offset by any inflows from foreign investors buying a 12-year infrastructure bond, although such support could be temporary. The bond went on sale on March 4. "Rest of the week it will be trading sideways," he said of the shilling, echoing comments by other traders who forecast the currency trading in the 91.00/50 range in coming days. On the stocks market, the NSE20 index fell by a fraction, down 1.53 points or 0.03 percent to 5,371.69 points. Silha Rasugu, a research analyst at Genghis Capital, said shares had slipped as investors booked profits following the market's climb to six-year highs in recent weeks. Among the fallers, Equity Bank slipped to 50.50 shillings from 51.50 shillings. The bank announces results on Tuesday before the market opens. On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 3.7 billion shillings ($40.53 million) were traded, up from 2.3 billion shillings traded on Friday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 91.3000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Edmund Blair and Edith Honan; Editing by James Macharia)