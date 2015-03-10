FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling weakens, stocks fall for sixth straight session
#Financials
March 10, 2015

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling weakens, stocks fall for sixth straight session

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds closing rate, shares)
    NAIROBI, March 10 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling 
weakened on Tuesday after oil importers bought dollars, while
the benchmark share index fell for the sixth consecutive
session.
    The shilling closed at 91.60/70 to the dollar, down from
Monday's close of 91.40/50.
    Chris Muiga, a trader at National Bank, said the local
currency was seen trading between 91.20/30 to 91.65/75 to the
dollar in the coming days.
    Other traders said the shilling could buckle under the
pressure of a stronger dollar, but recover thereafter.
    "For now, it could remain under pressure in line with the
global trends. But ultimately we expect it to recover," said a
trader at another commercial bank.  
    On the stock market, the NSE-20 share index index
lost 3.00 points or 0.06 percent to close at 5,368.69 points.   
    Traders said the slight decline was a sign that investors
were nearly done booking gains, which has caused the market to
stumble after the key index rose to a six-year high last month.
    "It is a classic bull market pattern where corrections are
shallow," said Aly Khan Satchu, an independent trader and
analyst.
    In the secondary debt market, bonds worth 3.4 billion
shillings ($37 million) were traded, down from a volume of 3.7
billion shillings traded on Monday.   
   ($1 = 91.5100 Kenyan shillings)

 (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
