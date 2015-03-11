FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kenyan shilling under pressure, inflows for bond sale offer support
Sections
Featured
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Politics
U.S. won't issue some visas in deportation crackdown
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
Cyber Risk
Equifax says web server vulnerability led to hack
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
March 11, 2015 / 8:25 AM / 3 years ago

Kenyan shilling under pressure, inflows for bond sale offer support

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NAIROBI, March 11 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling was
a touch weaker on Wednesday after a global dollar rally but was
receiving some support from inflows of the U.S. currency by
investors preparing to buy a government bond. 
    At 0820 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
91.65/75 to the dollar, slightly weaker on Tuesday's close of
91.60/70.
    Commercial Bank of Africa trader Joshua Anene said the
shilling had suffered from a dollar rout of global currencies   
 on expectation that the U.S. Federal Reserve will hike interest
rates sooner than expected. 
    "We believe the shilling has been caught in that mix," he
said. "We might hug 92 today or in the near term."
    Anene said expected dollar inflows from the sale of a 25
billion shillings ($273 million) infrastructure bond, due to be
auctioned on March 25, was lending support to the shilling.
    "That is holding us from breaking 92," he said.
    Kenya's central bank has in recent months sold dollars when
the local currency neared the 92 level.   
    
               ...........................Shilling spot rates 
                  .....................Shilling forward rates 
                           .......................Cross rates 
         ..................................Local contributors 
           .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index 
          .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages 
                          ...............Treasury bill yields 
        ..................Central bank open market operations 
        .........................Horizontal repo transactions 
         ,       ................Daily interbank lending rate 
              .............................Kenya Bond pricing 
             ..................Real time Africa economic data 
 <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
          .................................NSE-20 Share Index
         .................................NSE All Share Index
             ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
             .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
  SPEED GUIDES:
                                    
            
 
  ($1 = 91.6500 Kenyan shillings)

 (Reporting by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.