UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling slightly weaker, shares slip again
March 11, 2015 / 2:21 PM / 3 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling slightly weaker, shares slip again

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* Dollar strength trumps local factors in shilling market
    * Turnover on share market and bond trading falls

 (Adds share market, shilling close)
    NAIROBI, March 11 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling 
eased on Wednesday as the dollar strengthened on world markets,
while shares fell for the seventh consecutive session.
    At the 1300 GMT market close, the shilling ended at 91.65/75
to the dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 91.60/70.
    The weakening was largely driven by the global strength of
the dollar rather than local factors, said Chris Muiga, a senior
trader at National Bank of Kenya. 
    Another senior trader said the shilling had weakened to an
intra-day low of 91.70/80 during the session.
    Commercial Bank of Africa dealer Joshua Anene said the
shilling had received some support from dollar inflows for a 25
billion shillings ($272.93 million) infrastructure bond that is
due to be auctioned on March 25. 
    "That is holding us from breaking 92," he said.    
    On the shares market, the benchmark NSE 20 index 
fell 0.12 percent or 6.26 points to close at 5,362.43 points. 
    The value of shares exchanged slipped to 582 million
shillings from 1.34 billion shillings in the previous session.
    On the secondary market, government bonds worth 2.49 billion
shillings were traded, down from 3.48 billion shillings during
the previous session.
    
  ($1 = 91.6000 Kenyan shillings)

 (Reporting by Edmund Blair and Drazen Jorgic; Editing by James
Macharia)

