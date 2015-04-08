FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenyan shilling seen weaker on tourism downturn after attack
April 8, 2015 / 8:36 AM / 2 years ago

Kenyan shilling seen weaker on tourism downturn after attack

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

NAIROBI, April 8 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling 
weakened on Wednesday despite dollar sales by the central bank
on the previous day because of an expected downturn in the key
tourism sector after a deadly attack last week.
    At 0830 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
92.60/80 to the dollar, from Tuesday's close of 92.55/65.
    The shilling had recovered from an intraday low of 92.82/92
on Tuesday after the central bank sold an unspecified amount of
dollars to banks to support the local currency.
    Hoteliers in a country that counts tourism as one of its 
major foreign exchange earners say visitors have cancelled
bookings after the al Qaeda-allied al Shabaab gunmen killed 148
people during the assault on Thursday. 
    Kenya's tourism industry has been in decline since 2013 when
al Shabaab stormed an upscale shopping mall in the capital
Nairobi, killing 67 people during a bloody four-day siege. 
    Traders said the negative outlook for tourism had put
pressure on the shilling.   
    "Central bank was in the market, managed to slow down the
weakening, though the trend looks weaker as we progress," a
senior trader  at one commercial bank said. 
    "With the terrorist attack we have a further slide on
tourism; more cancellations, more travel advisories. That sector
is going to really slow down."    
    Traders said they forecast the shilling - which is down 2.5
percent against the dollar so far this year - to trade in the
92.25 to 92.85 range against the dollar in coming days.     
    
 (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)

