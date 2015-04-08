FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling seen trading in tight range, shares fall
#Financials
April 8, 2015 / 3:15 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling seen trading in tight range, shares fall

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds closing rate, shares)
    NAIROBI, April 8 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling 
eased on Wednesday but remained within its recent ranges as
market players traded cautiously wary of another central bank
intervention. 
    The main shares index fell.
    At the close of trade, commercial banks quoted the shilling
at 92.70/75 to the dollar, from Tuesday's close of 92.55/65.
    The shilling had hit an intraday low of 92.82/92 on Tuesday
but recovered after the Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) sold an
unspecified amount of dollars to support the local currency.
    Traders said the shilling was likely to trade in a tight
band of 92.50-93.00 as the central bank keeps a watchful eye to
ensure there was no volatility.
    "It has been quiet since CBK entered the market yesterday,"
said Vimal Chudasama, trading manager at Chase Bank. 
    Hoteliers in a country that counts tourism as one of its 
major foreign exchange earners say visitors have cancelled
bookings after the al Qaeda-allied al Shabaab gunmen killed 148
people during an attack at a university in the eastern town of
Garissa on Thursday.  
    On the stock market, the main NSE-20 share index 
fell for the third straight session, shedding 0.7 percent to
close at 5,142.35 points. 
    Limuru Tea plunged 11.65 percent to 993 shillings
per share after the company said low tea prices hurt its 2014
pretax profit. 
    Bonds worth 1.3 billion shillings ($14 million) were traded
on the debt market, down from a volume of 1.8 billion shillings
in the previous session.
    
    KES= KES1=...........................Shilling spot rates
    KESF= 0#KESF=.....................Shilling forward rates
    EURKES= KESX= KESX1=.......................Cross rates
    KES=KE..................................Local contributors
    CBKINDEX.......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
    KE/DEBT.....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
    CBK03 CBK06 KE3MTB=...............Treasury bill yields
    CBK04..................Central bank open market operations
    CBK07.........................Horizontal repo transactions
    KEIBR=, CBK02................Daily interbank lending rate
    0#KETSYSTR=.............................Kenya Bond pricing
    ECONAFRICA..................Real time Africa economic data
    <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
    .NSE20 .................................NSE-20 Share Index
    .NASI .................................NSE All Share Index
    .FTFNKEN1 ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
    .FTFNKEN2 .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
    SPEED GUIDES: 
    REUTERS KES/1 KE/DEBT MONEY KE/EQUITY
    ($1 = 92.6500 Kenyan shillings)

 (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by James Macharia)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
