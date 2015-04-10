Kenyan shilling seen easing unless central bank sells dollars

NAIROBI, April 10 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling was stable on Friday but was seen under pressure from dollar demand by importers, although traders said the central bank could sell dollars to prevent sharp losses. At 0733 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 92.80/90 to the dollar, the same as Thursday's close. Traders said there was demand in the market from sectors like manufacturing and energy, but importers were sitting on the sidelines in the hope that central bank would sell dollars, which would lead to more suitable rates for them. The central bank sold an undisclosed amount of dollars on Tuesday when the shilling hit 92.82/92, helping it recover. "If you look at it fundamentally, (dollar) demand is still there. It should outweigh the supply side. The only thing that market players are very keen on is central bank," Robert Gatobu, a trader at Bank of Africa, said. "We are just cautious. But if they don't intervene in due time, then we are more likely to break 93 and go up." Traders forecast the shilling to trade in the 92.70 to 93.20 range versus the dollar in the next few days. Technical analysis of the 14-day and 50-day weighted moving averages shows the shilling was expected to maintain a weakening trend in the near term. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by James Macharia)