FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling weakens to 3-1/2 year low, stocks up
Sections
Featured
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Technology
Apple launches $999 iPhone X in bid to regain innovation lead
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
Future of Money
Cryptocurrency chaos as China cracks down on ICOs
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
THE AFTERMATH OF IRMA
A mixed journey home for Florida evacuees
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 24, 2015 / 2:31 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling weakens to 3-1/2 year low, stocks up

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Shilling hits new low last seen in November 2011
    * Main share index closed higher, lifted by Britam

 (Adds shilling closing rate, stocks, bonds)
    NAIROBI, April 24 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling 
weakened on Friday to hit its lowest since November 2011, due to
increased dollar demand among importers, while stocks closed
higher.
    At the close of trade, commercial banks quoted the shilling
at 94.20/30 to the dollar, compared with Thursday's close of
94.00/10.
    A senior trader noted dollar demand was from sectors like
energy, manufacturing and telecommunications, which typically
buy the U.S. currency at the end of the month.
     Traders said the shilling was unlikely to stabilise unless
the central bank offered support by selling dollars, as it has
done in the past.
    The Kenyan currency has been hit by a slowdown in foreign
exchange revenues from tourism after a spate of militant attacks
that scared visitors away.
    On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the main NSE-20 Share
Index was up 34.29 points, or  0.7 percent, to close at
5,061.09 points.
    Among stocks leading the rise was British American
Investments Co (Kenya) Ltd (Britam), which closed 9.8
percent higher at 22.50 shillings, bouncing from the previous
session's nine-month low.  
    Analysts said the stock had been pummeled despite the
company's assurance that Mauritian lender Bramer Banking Corp
Ltd (BBCL), found to be running a "Ponzi" investment scheme,
held no shareholding in it. 
    Britam had confirmed earlier this month that some of its
directors had held positions simultaneously on the board of 
Bramer, but said the companies were run independently.
    "Whatever news was making Britam go down was just
temporary," Agnes Achieng, research analyst at Sterling
Investment Bank, said.
    On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 593.1
million shillings were traded, down from 718 million on
Thursday.
               ...........................Shilling spot rates 
                  .....................Shilling forward rates 
                           .......................Cross rates 
         ..................................Local contributors 
           .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index 
          .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages 
                          ...............Treasury bill yields 
        ..................Central bank open market operations 
        .........................Horizontal repo transactions 
         ,       ................Daily interbank lending rate 
              .............................Kenya Bond pricing 
             ..................Real time Africa economic data 
 <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
          .................................NSE-20 Share Index
         .................................NSE All Share Index
             ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
             .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
  SPEED GUIDES:
                                    
            
 
 
 (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.