UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling falls close to key level, shares down
May 4, 2015 / 2:30 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling falls close to key level, shares down

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Updates with closing rate, shares)
    NAIROBI, May 4 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling fell
to its lowest in nearly three and a half years on Monday to
finish close to a key level whose break past could usher in more
losses for the currency.
    Shares edged down, dragged by slight drops in blue chips.
    At the 1300 GMT close of trade, leading commercial banks
posted the shilling at 94.80/90, its lowest since November 2011,
and down from Thursday's close of 94.60/70.
    The market was closed on Friday for a public holiday.
    Traders said the shilling could test the 95.00 resistance
level in the weeks ahead, adding it could weaken further if it
breaks that resistance level convincingly.
    "In the next two weeks we will be trading 95 and then we
will be looking at 96.50 as the next resistance level," said a
senior trader at a commercial bank.
    The shilling has lost 4.8 percent of its value against the
dollar this year, weighed on by a gaping current account
deficit, a firmer dollar and lower inflows due to a slump in
tourism caused by frequent attacks blamed on Islamists. 
    Inflation rose to 7.08 percent last month, its highest since
last August, adding onto the pressure facing the shilling.
  
    "We expect the shilling will continue weakening, attracting
the attention of the central bank," the trader said. "That said,
I think the central bank is resigned to the fundamental
weaknesses of the currency, and will only step in to reduce the
rate of depreciation."
    The central bank intervened three times last month, selling
dollars to prop up the shilling.
    In the stock market, the benchmark NSE-20 share index
 edged down, shedding 6.03 points to close at 5,085.40
points, as foreigners sold their shares in blue chip firms like
Standard Chartered Kenya.
    Daniel Kuyoh, a research analyst at Kingdom Securities, said
shares could get support from foreign investor interest in
mid-cap companies like Scangroup and Uchumi.
    "As the NSE-20 nears the 5,000 mark we could possibly see
some support levels being formed here," he said.
    In the debt market, bonds worth 338 million shillings were
traded, down from Thursday's volume of 1.27 billion shillings.
     
 (Reporting by Duncan Miriri and Edith Honan; Editing by Ralph
Boulton)

