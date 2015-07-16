FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling weakens, shares extend losses
Sections
Featured
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Caribbean islands
Caribbean faces hard road to recovery
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Hurricane Costs
Insurers scramble to find inspectors
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 16, 2015 / 2:21 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling weakens, shares extend losses

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Updates with close rate, shares)
    NAIROBI, July 16 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling 
weakened on Thursday, slipping back towards 3 1/2-year lows,
mainly because of concern about the country's current account
deficit. Shares extended their losses.
    At the 1330 GMT close of trade, commercial banks posted the
shilling at 102.45/65 per dollar, down from Wednesday's close of
101.90/102.00.  
    The central bank sold dollars this week, helping to lift the
shilling, but traders said the currency remains under pressure.
    "The fundamentals are still pointing to a weaker shilling,"
said one senior trader, citing global dollar strength, poor
earnings from tourism and a widening current account deficit.
    Traders said the central bank could draw a line at 103.50,
pumping in dollars to prevent the shilling from falling below
that point, with a break past that level pointing to further
weakening.
    In the stock market, the benchmark NSE-20 share index
 extended its losses, shedding 14 points to close at
4,676.16 points.
    The index is down 8.5 percent this year as investors fled
risky assets in recent months in favour of cash and assets in
developed markets.  
    In the debt market, bonds worth 222 million shillings were
traded, up from Wednesday's volume of 150 million shillings.  
               ...........................Shilling spot rates 
                  .....................Shilling forward rates 
                           .......................Cross rates 
         ..................................Local contributors 
           .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index 
          .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages 
                          ...............Treasury bill yields 
        ..................Central bank open market operations 
        .........................Horizontal repo transactions 
         ,       ................Daily interbank lending rate 
              .............................Kenya Bond pricing 
             ..................Real time Africa economic data 
 <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
          .................................NSE-20 Share Index
         .................................NSE All Share Index
             ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
             .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
  SPEED GUIDES:
                                    
            
 

 (Reporting by Duncan Miriri; Editing by Larry King)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.