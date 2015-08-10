UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling steady, main share index up 1.6 pct

* Shilling helped by tight liquidity, high overnight rates * Main share index up, Safaricom helps (Adds shilling closing rate, stocks) NAIROBI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling held steady on Monday, helped by an acute liquidity squeeze in the domestic money markets, while Nairobi's main NSE-20 Share Index closed up 1.6 percent at 4,483.58 points. Among the gainers, telecoms firm Safaricom, typically the most traded stock on the bourse, closed up 5.5 percent at 15.35 shillings after slipping last week. "We began to see support levels at around 14.50 shillings," said Daniel Kuyoh, analyst at Kingdom Securities. East African Breweries closed up 2 percent at 310 shillings after reporting a 36 percent rise in pretax profit to 14.15 billion shillings ($139 million) in the year to end-June. "A number of investors had signalled that their profit increase in their full year wasn't yet accounted for, so they decided to come in at that point," Kuyoh said. At the close of trade, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 101.10/20 to the dollar, compared with Monday's close of 100.00/20. "The shilling is getting some support from tightness in money markets," said a trader at one commercial bank. The weighted average overnight lending rate on the interbank market rose to 22.9352 percent on Friday from 22.1811 percent the previous day, hitting an intraday high of 25 percent. Policymakers started a tightening cycle in June, and have raised the benchmark interest rate by a total of 300 basis points since then. That helped to stabilise the shilling, which is down 11.5 percent against the dollar this year, mainly due to dollar strength, a surge in imports, and a slump in tourism. On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 806.3 million shillings were traded, up from 744.3 million shillings on Friday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by George Obulutsa and Duncan Miriri; Editing by Kevin Liffey)