UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling steady, main share index up 1.6 pct
August 10, 2015 / 3:01 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling steady, main share index up 1.6 pct

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Shilling helped by tight liquidity, high overnight rates
    * Main share index up, Safaricom helps

 (Adds shilling closing rate, stocks)
    NAIROBI, Aug 10 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling held
steady on Monday, helped by an acute liquidity squeeze in the
domestic money markets, while     Nairobi's main NSE-20 Share
Index closed up 1.6 percent at 4,483.58 points.
    Among the gainers, telecoms firm Safaricom,
typically the most traded stock on the bourse, closed up 5.5
percent at 15.35 shillings after slipping last week.
   "We began to see support levels at around 14.50 shillings,"
said Daniel Kuyoh, analyst at Kingdom Securities.
    East African Breweries closed up 2 percent at 310
shillings after reporting a 36 percent rise in pretax profit to
14.15 billion shillings ($139 million) in the year to end-June.
    "A number of investors had signalled that their profit
increase in their full year wasn't yet accounted for, so they
decided to come in at that point," Kuyoh said.
    At the close of trade, commercial banks quoted the shilling
at 101.10/20 to the dollar, compared with Monday's close of
100.00/20.
    "The shilling is getting some support from tightness in
money markets," said a trader at one commercial bank.
    The weighted average overnight lending rate on the interbank
market rose to 22.9352 percent on Friday from 22.1811 percent
the previous day, hitting an intraday high of 25 percent.
 
    Policymakers started a tightening cycle in June, and have
raised the benchmark interest rate by a total of 300 basis
points since then.
    That helped to stabilise the shilling, which is down 11.5
percent against the dollar this year, mainly due to dollar
strength, a surge in imports, and a slump in tourism.
    On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 806.3
million shillings were traded, up from 744.3 million shillings
on Friday.
 (Reporting by George Obulutsa and Duncan Miriri; Editing by
Kevin Liffey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
