UPDATE 1-Kenya share index at 2-1/2 year lows, hit by global turmoil
August 25, 2015 / 2:36 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenya share index at 2-1/2 year lows, hit by global turmoil

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds share market report, shilling close)
    NAIROBI, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Kenya's benchmark NSE 20 index
 fell to its lowest level in 2-1/2 years on Tuesday, as
foreign investors sold shares in the wake of turmoil in other
emerging markets. The shilling was steady.
    Some of the biggest and most heavily traded shares led the
way lower, with mobile operator Safaricom falling 2.8
percent and Kenya Commercial Bank and Equity Bank
 each sliding more than 1.5 percent.
    The NSE 20 index closed 2.2 percent lower at 4,242.74
points, its lowest level since January 2013. The All-Share index
 slid 2.5 percent to 142.80, a level last seen in April
last year.
    "We have begun to see a lot of net cash outflows from
foreigners. It looks like emerging markets are having a domino
effect on the Kenyan market," said Daniel Kuyoh, analyst at
Kingdom Securities. "It has very little to do with domestic
news."
    On the foreign exchange market, the shilling was little
changed by the 1330 GMT close of business, ending at 103.75/85
after recovering from a session low of 103.95/104.05 when the
Central Bank of Kenya (CBK) offered support by selling dollars.
    "CBK was in the market at one point early in the morning,
with dollar sales but not much," said one trader at a commercial
bank in Nairobi. "It was trying to protect the 104 level."
    The central bank periodically intervenes with dollar sales
to support the currency which has weakened on the back of
turmoil in other emerging markets and global dollar strength, as
well domestic factors such as a widening trade deficit.
    The central bank does not usually comment on intervention
and does not say it is defending any level.
    On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 518.2
million shillings ($5 million) were traded, compared with 580
million shillings on Monday.

        
($1 = 103.7000 Kenyan shillings)

 (Reporting by George Obulutsa and Edmund Blair; Editing by
Keith Weir)

