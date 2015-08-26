UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling firms, stocks fall for seventh session

(Adds closing rate, stocks) By George Obulutsa NAIROBI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Kenya's main share index slid on Wednesday for a seventh straight session as foreign investors sold shares on the back of a rout in other emerging markets, which focused on growing signs of economic weakness in China and across the developing world. The main NSE-20 Share Index fell 71.38 points, or 1.7 percent, to close at 4,171.35 points, a 2-1/2 year low. Stock analysts said the turmoil in global markets had made the sell-off more acute. Emerging market assets slid on Wednesday, shrugging off China's interest rate cut. Shares in telecoms firm Safaricom, typically the most actively traded stock on the bourse, was down 3.6 percent to close at 13.45 shillings a share. "Buyers have also to be a little bit cautious. They are bidding at lower prices, and I think some of the sellers are becoming a bit more desperate," said Eric Musau, research analyst at Standard Investment Bank. "If you combine what's happening globally from a flows perspective, it's probably exacerbated with what is happening domestically with interest rates." The shilling closed firmer, lifted by the central bank selling dollars during Tuesday's session, and traders being cautious that the bank may do the same on Wednesday. At close of trade at 1330 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 103.60/70 to the dollar, compared with Tuesday's close of 103.75/85. "I think fear that central bank might intervene forced that correction," said a trader at one commercial bank. A trader from another commercial bank said the shilling was expected to remain under pressure, hurt by foreign investors exiting the Nairobi Securities Exchange and effects of China's falling stocks that have wrought havoc on other markets globally. "It will remain under pressure, because of thing that is happening in emerging markets. There is also a stock sell-off," the trader said. On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 550 million shillings were traded, up from 518.2 million shillings on Tuesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)