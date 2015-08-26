FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling firms, stocks fall for seventh session
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
August 26, 2015 / 2:42 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling firms, stocks fall for seventh session

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

(Adds closing rate, stocks)
    By George Obulutsa
    NAIROBI, Aug 26 (Reuters) - Kenya's main share index slid on
Wednesday for a seventh straight session as foreign investors
sold shares on the back of a rout in other emerging markets,
which focused on growing signs of economic weakness in China and
across the developing world.
    The main NSE-20 Share Index fell 71.38 points, or
1.7 percent, to close at 4,171.35 points, a 2-1/2 year low.
    Stock analysts said the turmoil in global markets had made
the sell-off more acute.
    Emerging market assets slid on Wednesday, shrugging off
China's interest rate cut. 
    Shares in telecoms firm Safaricom, typically the
most actively traded stock on the bourse, was down 3.6 percent
to close at 13.45 shillings a share.
    "Buyers have also to be a little bit cautious. They are
bidding at lower prices, and I think some of the sellers are
becoming a bit more desperate," said Eric Musau, research
analyst at Standard Investment Bank.
    "If you combine what's happening globally from a flows
perspective, it's probably exacerbated with what is happening
domestically with interest rates." 
    The shilling closed firmer, lifted by the central
bank selling dollars during Tuesday's session, and traders being
cautious that the bank may do the same on Wednesday. 
    At close of trade at 1330 GMT, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 103.60/70 to the dollar, compared with Tuesday's
close of 103.75/85.
    "I think fear that central bank might intervene forced that
correction," said a trader at one commercial bank.
    A trader from another commercial bank said the shilling was
expected to remain under pressure, hurt by foreign investors
exiting the Nairobi Securities Exchange and effects of China's
falling stocks that have wrought havoc on other markets
globally.
    "It will remain under pressure, because of thing that is
happening in emerging markets. There is also a stock sell-off,"
the trader said.
    On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 550
million shillings were traded, up from 518.2 million shillings
on Tuesday. 
 (Reporting by George Obulutsa; Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.