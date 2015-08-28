FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares climb off lows, shilling slips
August 28, 2015 / 2:32 PM / 2 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares climb off lows, shilling slips

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Adds share market report, closing shilling price)
    NAIROBI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Kenya's benchmark share index
 climbed off two-and-a-half-year lows on Friday, helped
by foreign buyers who were encouraged by gains on other emerging
markets.
    But the shilling slipped back towards almost
four-year lows, under pressure from importers seeking dollars to
meet their end-of-month commitments.
    The NSE 20 share index closed up 0.5 percent at 4,101.67,
edging off levels last seen in December 2012.
    "We are seeing a bit of a relief rally," said Eric Musau, a
research analyst at Standard Investment Bank. "Today was
generally a much better day. From a trading perspective, we saw
a lot more activity, especially across the large caps."
    The value of shares traded jumped to 1.77 billion shillings
($17.05 million) from 722 million shillings on Thursday.
    Shares in mobile firm Safaricom, a popular stock
with foreign investors and the most heavily traded, rose to
14.15 shillings from 13.50 shillings. Several big banks also
moved higher.
    On the money market, the shilling slipped to 103.80/90 to
the dollar at the 1330 GMT close, from Thursday's 103.70/80.
    Traders cited pressure from importers seeking dollars, but
said the currency might tread water next week on expectations
that the central bank could intervene to sell dollars and
provide support around the 104 level.
    The central bank intervened around that level this week.
    The bank does not usually comment on its intervention and
does not say it is defending any particular level.
    On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 389.1
million shillings ($3.75 million) were traded, up from 874.8
million shillings on Tuesday.
    
($1 = 103.8000 Kenyan shillings)

 (Reporting by George Obulutsa and Edmund Blair; Editing by Ruth
Pitchford)

