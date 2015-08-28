UPDATE 1-Kenyan shares climb off lows, shilling slips

(Adds share market report, closing shilling price) NAIROBI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Kenya's benchmark share index climbed off two-and-a-half-year lows on Friday, helped by foreign buyers who were encouraged by gains on other emerging markets. But the shilling slipped back towards almost four-year lows, under pressure from importers seeking dollars to meet their end-of-month commitments. The NSE 20 share index closed up 0.5 percent at 4,101.67, edging off levels last seen in December 2012. "We are seeing a bit of a relief rally," said Eric Musau, a research analyst at Standard Investment Bank. "Today was generally a much better day. From a trading perspective, we saw a lot more activity, especially across the large caps." The value of shares traded jumped to 1.77 billion shillings ($17.05 million) from 722 million shillings on Thursday. Shares in mobile firm Safaricom, a popular stock with foreign investors and the most heavily traded, rose to 14.15 shillings from 13.50 shillings. Several big banks also moved higher. On the money market, the shilling slipped to 103.80/90 to the dollar at the 1330 GMT close, from Thursday's 103.70/80. Traders cited pressure from importers seeking dollars, but said the currency might tread water next week on expectations that the central bank could intervene to sell dollars and provide support around the 104 level. The central bank intervened around that level this week. The bank does not usually comment on its intervention and does not say it is defending any particular level. On the secondary market, government bonds valued at 389.1 million shillings ($3.75 million) were traded, up from 874.8 million shillings on Tuesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 103.8000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by George Obulutsa and Edmund Blair; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)