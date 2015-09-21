UPDATE 1-Kenya's shilling eases on dollar demand, shares edge up

(Updates with closing rate, shares) NAIROBI, Sept 21 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling lost ground on Monday as energy and telecoms companies bought dollars. Shares inched up. At the 1330 GMT close of trade, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 105.30/40 per dollar, slightly down from Friday's close of 105.15/25. Traders attributed the pressure to demand from importers. "The people who can afford right now are the telecoms and energy (sector importers)," a senior trader at one commercial bank said. Tight liquidity, which makes it slightly more expensive to hold dollars, was offering some support to the currency, the trader said. The weighted average interbank on the overnight market rose to 24.5569 percent on Friday, from 23.3978 percent on Thursday. A trader at another bank said the shilling would trade in a tight range ahead of the central bank's Monetary Policy Committee Meeting on Tuesday. Thirteen of 15 analysts polled by Reuters poll forecast that the central bank will keep its main interest rate at 11.50 percent on Tuesday. In the stock market, the benchmark NSE-20 share index added 6.00 points to close at 4242.26 points, lifted by gains in some of the big companies. Like other frontier markets, Kenyan shares have been under pressure this year as investors fled to safety, ahead of the anticipated rate increase by the U.S. Federal Reserve. Shares in telecoms operator Safaricom, which are some of the most heavily traded in the market, rose to 14.95 shillings each, from Friday's closing of 14.75. In the debt market, bonds worth 246 million shillings were traded, down from Friday's volume of 447 million shillings. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Reporting by Duncan Miriri and George Obulutsa; Editing by)