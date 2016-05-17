FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kenyan shilling under pressure after global oil prices climb
May 17, 2016

Kenyan shilling under pressure after global oil prices climb

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

KAMPALA, May 17 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling was
under pressure on Tuesday on the back of expectations that a
rise in global oil prices would hike the fuel import bill for
the East African nation, traders said.
    At 1017 GMT commercial banks quoted the shilling at
100.70/100.90, compared with Monday's close of 100.72/100.80. 

 (Reporting by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Edmund Blair)

