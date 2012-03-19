UPDATE 1-Kenya shares drop more than 1 pct, shilling up

* Offshore investor interest seen supporting shilling * Equity Bank, Kenya Airways drag down main index (Adds background, fresh quotes) By Beatrice Gachenge and George Obulutsa NAIROBI, March 19 (Reuters) - Kenyan shares fell 1.33 percent on Monday, dragged down by losses in shares of Equity Bank and national carrier Kenya Airways, while the shilling firmed 0.5 percent against the dollar. The Nairobi Securities Exchange's main NSE-20 Index slid to 3,317.62 points as Equity Bank closed 6.5 percent lower at 17.30 shillings a share, weighed on by profit-taking. Kenya Airways, which touched a 7-1/2 year low during the session, closed down 1.3 percent at 14.95 shillings a share after hitting a low of 14.75 shillings earlier in the session, a level last seen in October 2004 when it traded at 14.00 shillings, Thomson Reuters data showed. Traders attributed the fall to a $250 million cash call, which opens on April 2, with the offer priced at 14 shillings per share. "On Equity it's profit-taking, and KQ (Kenya Airways) it's purely rights (issue)," said George Bodo, an analyst at Apex Africa. "I think it (Kenya Airways) probably will be approaching the pricing of the rights pricing level. There could be a lot of selling pressure which could be short-lived. I think it will be temporary." In the currency market, commercial banks posted the shilling at 82.50/82.70 per dollar at the 1300 GMT close of trade, up 0.5 percent from Friday's close of 83.00/20. Traders said exporters had been converting their dollar earnings into shillings, thus boosting the local currency, and they predicted it would get further support from the debt market. "Offshore interest in government securities with the one-year bond sale, will help the shilling strengthen," said Sameer Lagadia, head of trading at Diamond Trust Bank. High yields on government debt in the region's biggest economy have helped to prop up the shilling, which is up 3.1 percent against the dollar so far this year. Heavy demand is expected to help to lower rates on a one-year Treasury bond to be auctioned on Tuesday. The Central Bank of Kenya plans to offer 10 billion shillings ($120.1 million) worth of the security, whose coupon will be determined by the market. Later in the week, the central bank will sell 91- and 182-day Treasury bills worth 7 billion shillings. Some traders said a liquidity squeeze due to quarterly tax payments by corporations, was also offering support to the currency. Commercial banks were also trimming dollar positions to make that shilling commitment to clients. In the secondary bond market, government and corporate bonds worth 2.28 billion shillings were traded in Monday's session, down from 2.42 billion shillings traded previously. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 83.2500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Yara Bayoumy; editing by Stephen Nisbet)