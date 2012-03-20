UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling slips vs dollar, stocks pare gains

* Shilling seen supported by offshore bond buyers * Central bank dollar buying FX to boost reserves * Kenya Airways cash call to subdue bourse activity (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, March 20 (Reuters) - Kenya's shilling slipped on Tuesday on interbank dollar purchases, but traders said it should get support from foreign investors selling dollars after a one-year Treasury bond auction was oversubscribed. Heavy demand pushed the yield on the one-year bond down 160 basis points to 16.432 percent at Tuesday's sale compared with the previous auction, with the 10 billion shilling ($121 million) bond offer receiving bids worth 15.1 billion shillings. On Wednesday, the central bank will sell 91- and 182-day Treasury bills for 7 billion shillings. At the 1300 GMT markets close, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 82.80/83.00 against the dollar, weaker than Monday's close on 82.50/70. "Late interbank buying of dollars weakened the shilling at close," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa. High yields on government debt in the east African region's biggest economy have helped to prop up the shilling, which is up 2.7 percent against the dollar in the year to date. However, traders said persistent dollar buying by the central bank to prop up reserves could weigh on the local currency. The central bank, which was blamed by some for letting the shilling tumble through a series of record lows last year, has been buying hard currencies to beef up its reserves. "The market expects to see some greenback inflows from the bond auction today, but not as much as we've seen before because the yields have come down significantly," said Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered Bank. In stocks, the main NSE-20 Share Index pared previous day's gains, edging down one percent to 3,285.51 points dragged down by banking sector stocks. "Investors are still seeking dividends and that explains the high turnover. Huge sale from banking sector stocks dragged the index down," said Samuel Gichohi, an analyst at NIC Securities. "The market is likely to stagnate once the Kenya Airways rights issue opens as investor shift attention there." Kenya Airways, one of the leading airlines in Africa, is scheduled to open its $250 million rights issue on April 2 to finance its expansion plans. It fell 3.0 percent to 14.50 shillings a share on Tuesday. Shares in National Bank of Kenya tumbled 8.9 percent to 17.45 shillings a day after the lender posted a 9 percent drop in its pretax profit for last year, to 2.44 billion shillings, hurt by a rise in provision for bad debts. In the secondary bond market, government and corporate bonds worth 2.35 billion shillings ($28 million) were traded, up from 2.18 billion shillings on Monday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 82.7500 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Yara Bayoumy; Editing by Ruth Pitchford)