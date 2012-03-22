UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling slips as energy firms buy dollars

* Shilling seen supported by foreign interest in govt debt * Bank sector stockslift bourse (Adds Markets close, stocks) By Beatrice Gachenge and Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, March 22 (Reuters) - Dollar demand from the energy sector pushed the Kenyan shilling lower on Thursday, but traders said continued offshore demand for the country's high-yielding debt would keep the local currency within its recent ranges, while banks led stocks up. The shilling touched an intra-day low of 83.50 earlier in the session, but recovered on exporters' profit-taking to close at 83.05/25 per dollar, weaker than 82.75/95 on Wednesday. "We saw a bit of dollar demand from the energy guys in the morning. But as we approached 83.50 profit-taking from exporters made the shilling gain," said Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard Chartered Bank. Strong interest in this week's sale of Treasury bills and a one-year Treasury bond also supported the shilling, and traders said the fixed income market could pull in more interest if inflation continues its downward trend this month. "There are some inflows from the bond sale," said Sameer Lagadia, head of trading at Diamond Trust Bank. One of the world's worst performing currencies last year, the shilling is up 2.5 percent against the dollar in 2012 as the impact of an aggressive cycle of monetary tightening in the final quarter of 2011 filters through the markets. In stocks, banks helped push up the main NSE 20-Share Index marginally by 0.81 to finish at 3,293.91 points. All banks in the index rose, except Standard Chartered which fell 4.1 percent to 163 shillings, after bucking the trend in the financial sector by reducing its dividend payout, analysts said. Banks were among the biggest losers last week on profit-taking after the results season, attracting bargain-hunters who moved in on relatively lower prices of banking stocks. "The current prices of the banks are appealing for bargain hunters," John Kamunya, head of research at Dyer & Blair said. "There was a lot of foreign activity buying into the good fundamental performance of the banks." Equity bank led the gainers rising 4 percent to 18.30 shillings, and closing up 7.3 percent year to date. Kenya Commercial Bank, which inched higher 1.2 percent to 21.75 shillings, is the best performing stock in the index this year, up 27.60 percent after reporting the highest 2011 pretax profit in the sector. Government bonds worth 690 million shillings traded down from 1.35 billion shillings on Wednesday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: (Editing by Yara Bayoumy, Ron Askew)