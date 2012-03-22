FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling slips as energy firms buy dollars
#Financials
March 22, 2012 / 2:35 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenyan shilling slips as energy firms buy dollars

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Shilling seen supported by foreign interest in govt debt
    * Bank sector stockslift bourse

 (Adds Markets close, stocks)	
    By Beatrice Gachenge and Kevin Mwanza	
    NAIROBI, March 22 (Reuters) - Dollar demand from the energy
sector pushed the Kenyan shilling lower on Thursday, but
traders said continued offshore demand for the country's
high-yielding debt would keep the local currency within its
recent ranges, while banks led stocks up.  	
    The shilling touched an intra-day low of 83.50 earlier in
the session, but recovered on exporters' profit-taking to close
at 83.05/25 per dollar, weaker than 82.75/95 on Wednesday.	
    "We saw a bit of dollar demand from the energy guys in the
morning. But as we approached 83.50 profit-taking from exporters
made the shilling gain," said Dickson Magecha, a trader at
Standard Chartered Bank.	
    Strong interest in this week's sale of Treasury bills and a
one-year Treasury bond also supported the shilling, and traders
said the fixed income market could pull in more interest if
inflation continues its downward trend this month.	
    "There are some inflows from the bond sale," said Sameer
Lagadia, head of trading at Diamond Trust Bank. 	
    One of the world's worst performing currencies last year,
the shilling is up 2.5 percent against the dollar in 2012 as the
impact of an aggressive cycle of monetary tightening in the
final quarter of 2011 filters through the markets.	
    In stocks, banks helped push up the main NSE 20-Share Index
 marginally by 0.81 to finish at 3,293.91 points. 	
    All banks in the index rose, except Standard Chartered
 which fell 4.1 percent to 163 shillings, after bucking
the trend in the financial sector by reducing its dividend
payout, analysts said.	
    Banks were among the biggest losers last week on
profit-taking after the results season, attracting
bargain-hunters who moved in on relatively lower prices of
banking stocks.	
    "The current prices of the banks are appealing for bargain
hunters," John Kamunya, head of research at Dyer & Blair said.
"There was a lot of foreign activity buying into the good
fundamental performance of the banks."	
    Equity bank led the gainers rising 4 percent to
18.30 shillings, and closing up 7.3 percent year to date. 	
    Kenya Commercial Bank, which inched higher 1.2
percent to 21.75 shillings, is the best performing stock in the
index this year, up 27.60 percent after reporting the highest
2011 pretax profit in the sector.   	
    Government bonds worth 690 million shillings traded down
from 1.35 billion shillings on Wednesday.     	
 (Editing by Yara Bayoumy, Ron Askew)

