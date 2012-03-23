UPDATE 1-Kenya shilling stronger on inflows, stocks up

* Banks square dollar positions propping up shilling * Foreign institutional buyers drive up KCB 2.3 pct (Adds market close up, fresh quotes) By Beatrice Gachenge NAIROBI, March 23 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling firmed against the dollar on Friday after banks trimmed their long greenback positions, compounded by inflows from offshore investors, while bank stocks drove up Nairobi's bourse for the third straight day. Traders said offshore inflows to pay for the one-year Treasury bond as well as Treasury bills auctioned earlier in the week, had boosted the local currency. Foreign and local investors have until Monday to pay for the government papers. At close of markets 1300 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 82.95/83.05 per dollar, stronger than Thursday's close of 83.05/25. "We saw some banks squaring (dollar) positions ahead of the weekend," said Peter Mutuku, a trader at Bank of Africa. "Some offshore inflows also trickled in for the Treasury-bills and bond." Payment for government securities is expected to tighten shilling liquidity in the market, offering support for the local currency, while next week typical end-month demand for dollars from importers is expected to weigh on the shilling. Four market players told Reuters they expected inflation to fall for a fourth straight month in March and that an easing in price pressures had been factored into the currency market. Consumer price index data is expected at month end. In stocks, banks continued to push up the main NSE 20-Share Index by 0.5 percent to 3,312.85 points, with Kenya Commercial Bank leading the pack on foreign institutional buyers, analysts said. The country's leading bank by assets rose by 2.3 percent to end at 22.50, near a high last seen in August. The bank has posted the highest 2011 pretax profit and it is the best performing banking stock this year in the main index. "With a price per earning (PE) ratio of 8, KCB has the best PE in the banking sector," said George Bodo, an analyst at ApexAfrica said. "It means it has room to go up." Bonds worth 2.11 billion shillings ($25.39 million) were traded, up from 690 million shillings. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 83.1000 Kenyan shillings) (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by Yara Bayoumy; editing by Ron Askew)