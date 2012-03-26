UPDATE 1-Kenya shilling falls on energy orders, stocks dip

* Shilling may gain from news of oil discovery in medium-term * Barclays drops 10.8 pct, BAT down 9.4 pct after going ex-div (Recasts with markets close) By Beatrice Gachenge and Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, March 26 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling inched down on Monday due to end-month demand for dollars from energy sector importers, while Barclays Bank and British American Tobacco weighed on shares after they started trading without a dividend. Traders said the shilling could benefit in the medium term from increased foreign direct investment (FDI) into the oil sector, after the country announced its most promising find, which would boost the country's balance of payments. At the 1300 GMT close of markets, commercial banks quoted the shilling at 83.10/30 per dollar, slightly down from Friday's close of 82.95/83.05. "FDI into the country following the oil discovery could be a step in the right direction and will improve the country's Balance of payment," said Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa. The shilling is expected to oscillate within the 82.50-83.50 range this week. It has risen 2.5 percent against the dollar this year, after plunging 25 percent to a historic low of 107 shillings per dollar in October. High-yielding government securities have been a key support for the local currency, drawing good appetite from offshore investors. However, recent interest has centred on longer-dated paper given concerns that inflation might not ease as fast as expected. This week, the central bank will be selling the 91-day and 182-day Treasury bills. John Muli, a trader at African Banking Corporation said tea inflows later in the week were also expected to lend support to the currency. Kenya, the world's biggest exporter of black tea, usually holds a weekly tea auction every Tuesday. "Tea inflows might support the currency later in the week," said Muli. On the stock market, the main NSE 20-Share Index fell marginally by 0.3 points to 3,312.56 points as investors exited shares that had gone ex-dividend, analysts said. Barclays Bank tumbled 10.8 percent to 12 shillings ($0.14), followed by cigarette manufacturer, British American Company dropped 9.4 percent on their dividend book closure on Friday. BAT rallied to an all time high of 330 shillings on Feb 29, after it announced a final dividend of 27 shillings a share. "Investors were happy to offload shares at lower prices, after locking in their dividends," said Solomon Choge, a trader at African Alliance. In the debt market, corporate and government bonds worth 955.8 million shillings ($11.5 million) were traded, down from 2.11 billion shillings on Friday. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 82.9000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by Duncan Miriri, Ron Askew)