UPDATE 1-Kenya shilling flat, cbank to offer direction
April 2, 2012 / 2:41 PM / in 6 years

UPDATE 1-Kenya shilling flat, cbank to offer direction

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Shilling subdued ahead of Weds rate meet
    * Volumes also expected to be thin on Tues
    * Foreign sellers push stocks down

 (Recasts with markets close, adds stocks)	
    By Beatrice Gachenge	
    NAIROBI, April 2 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling was
steady against the dollar on Monday, with investors looking to
Wednesday's interest rate meeting for direction, traders said,
while stocks inched lower. 	
    A Reuters poll showed a large majority of analysts forecast
Kenya's central bank will keep its key interest rate
 on hold for the fourth month in a row, with the
rate of inflation higher than expected last month and upside
risks persisting. 	
    But "no one wants to take a position before the Monetary
Policy Committee (meeting)," said Sameer Lagadia, head of
trading at Diamond Trust Bank. 	
    At the 1300 GMT market close, commercial banks quoted the
shilling at 83.00/20 per dollar, barely changed from Friday's
close of 83.10/30.	
    Traders expected trading volumes to be thin again on
Tuesday. 	
    While inflation fell to 15.6 percent in March,
its lowest level since July 2011, from February's 16.7 percent,
month-on-month data showed a 1.34 percent rise after a 0.04
percent fall in February. 	
    "Month-on-month inflation was not positive. There is a
likelihood they (the MPC) will hold the rate steady," said Peter
Mutuku, a trader at Bank of Africa. 	
    The local currency is up 2.4 percent this year, supported by
tight monetary policy. The shilling tumbled to a record low of
107 to the dollar in October before a series of aggressive rate
rises helped it recover. 	
    The MPC said after its March 12 meeting the country's
balance of payments outlook remained a concern, with rising
global oil prices a threat to the stability of the exchange rate
and continued falls in inflation.  	
    On the stock market, the main NSE 20-Share index 
edged down 0.1 percent to 3,363.72 points on Monday, dragged
lower by mobile operator Safaricom which lost 3.1
percent to close at 3.15 shillings ($0.04) on foreign sales,
analysts said. 	
    "Foreign investors want to push the prices lower, pre-full
year results," said Robert Munuku a trader at Drummond
Investment Bank.	
    Full year results for the leading mobile provider in the
country are expected towards the end of this month, with data
and its mobile money services, Mpesa, seen driving up its
revenues. 	
    In the fixed income market, government bonds worth 238
million shillings were traded, down from Friday's 2.06 billion
shillings. 	
               ...........................Shilling spot rates
                  .....................Shilling forward rates
                           .......................Cross rates
         ..................................Local contributors
           .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
          .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
                          ...............Treasury bill yields
        ..................Central bank open market operations
        .........................Horizontal repo transactions
         ,       ................Daily interbank lending rate
              .............................Kenya Bond pricing
             ..................Real time Africa economic data
 <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
          .................................NSE-20 Share Index
         .................................NSE All Share Index
             ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
             .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
  SPEED GUIDES:
                                                
 	
($1 = 83.0500 Kenyan shillings)	
	
 (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge; Editing by Richard Lough, John
Stonestreet)

