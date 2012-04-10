FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 2-Kenya's cbank seen supporting shilling, stocks down
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
April 10, 2012 / 3:06 PM / 6 years ago

UPDATE 2-Kenya's cbank seen supporting shilling, stocks down

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* Central bank mops up $60 mln via repos, seen supporting
shilling
    * Liquidity improved due to debt maturities, government
payments
    * Safaricom shares drag down stocks

 (Adds markets close, stocks)	
    By Kevin Mwanza	
    NAIROBI, April 10 (Reuters) - Kenya's central bank is seen
mopping up liquidity from the market to support the shilling
 in coming days, traders said on Tuesday, when the
currency held steady against the dollar and Safaricom 
shares dragged down stocks.	
    Commercial banks quoted the shilling at 83.00/20 per dollar,
at the 1300 GMT close of traDE, barely moved from Thursday's
83.05/25 close. The market was shut on Friday and Monday for the
Easter holidays.	
    "Most banks were sleeping with money in their clearing
accounts. There was excess liquidity in the market probably from
(debt) redemptions and the government releasing cash," said
Duncan Kinuthia, head of trading at Commercial Bank of Africa.	
    The central bank received 8.05 billion shillings ($97
million) for 5 billion shillings worth of repurchase agreements
it had offered during the session. It accepted 5 billion
shillings at a weighted average interest rate of 15.4 percent.
 	
    Policymakers said on April 4 that the bank would actively
intervene in the money markets to reduce volatility in the
interbank rate and bring it closer to the policy rate. 	
    They held the benchmark rate at 18 percent for the fourth
straight month last week, indicating it was prepared to stay put
until all the conditions for an easing cycle were firmly in
place. 	
    The weighted average interbank rate fell to 10.3 percent on
Thursday from 12.7 the previous day. 	
    Still, currency traders said the strengthening of the
shilling could be curbed by the central bank's purchase of hard
currencies in the market to shore up its reserves.   	
    "(The) central bank is supporting the dollar by buying at
the 82.50 level," said Dickson Magecha, a trader at Standard
Chartered Bank.	
    In stocks, the Nairobi Securities Exchange's benchmark
NSE-20 Share Index eased 0.1 percent to 3,396.83
points, weighed down by shares in the country's largest
telephone service provider, Safaricom.	
    The company, whose share fell 1.6 percent to 3.15 shillings,
accounted for 89 percent of the Tuesday's equity turnover at the
bourse.	
    "Guys expect there will be a significant realignment on
Safaricom's dividend this year. They raised their calling rates
in the second half we're waiting to see how that helped," said
Johnson Nderi, an analysts at Suntra Investment Bank.	
    The firm posted a 48 percent slide in first-half pretax
profit as costs rose and voice revenue slipped amid a punishing
price war. 	
    Also on the bourse, government bonds worth 2.3 billion
shillings were traded, up from 1.2 billion shillings on
Thursday.     	
               ...........................Shilling spot rates
                  .....................Shilling forward rates
                           .......................Cross rates
         ..................................Local contributors
           .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
          .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
                          ...............Treasury bill yields
        ..................Central bank open market operations
        .........................Horizontal repo transactions
         ,       ................Daily interbank lending rate
              .............................Kenya Bond pricing
             ..................Real time Africa economic data
 <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
          .................................NSE-20 Share Index
         .................................NSE All Share Index
             ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
             .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
  SPEED GUIDES:
                                    
            
 ($1 = 83.0500 Kenyan shillings)	
	
 (Editing by George Obulutsa, Ron Askew)

