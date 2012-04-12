FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPDATE 1-Kenya shilling weakens on oil sector orders, stock rise
April 12, 2012 / 3:15 PM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Kenya shilling weakens on oil sector orders, stock rise

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

* C.bank soaks up $60 mln via repos for the third day
    * Shilling seen recovering on c.bank mop-ups
    * Uchumi, ScanGroup lift bourse

 (Adds markets close, stocks)	
    By Kevin Mwanza	
    NAIROBI, April 12 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling 
weakened against the dollar on Thursday as oil importers bought
dollars in anticipation that the local currency will lose even
more ground due to a surge of liquidity in recent days, while
stocks rose.	
    At close of trade at 1300 GMT, commercial banks posted the
shilling at 83.40/50 per dollar, 0.3 percent weaker than
Wednesday's close of 83.10/30.	
    On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20
Share Index rose for a second straight day, up 0.7
percent to 3,454.34 points.	
    Listed retail supermarket chain, Uchumi, was the
biggest gainer during the session, up 7.3 percent to 14.65
shillings a share, crossing for the first time its relisting
price of 14.00 shillings.	
    "Good investors' sentiment about its growth, improved
margins and expectations that it will break its dividend drought
is lifting Uchumi at the bourse," said Ronald Lugalia, an
analyst at Afrika Investment Bank. 	
    Leading marketing firm, ScanGroup, rose 2.9
percent to 53.50 shillings a share, an 11-month high, as
investors bet on good full-year results due out next week.	
    The central bank mopped up 5 billion shillings ($60.02
million) through repurchase agreements on Thursday at a weighted
average rate of 15.5 percent. It has soaked up 24.6 billion
shillings since last Thursday.	
    The weighted average interbank lending rate, which had
plunged by 11 percentage points in three sessions to a low of
10.3 percent on April 5, has since risen to 12.5 percent.
 	
    Liquidity eased on government making payments for its bills
and investors redeemed billions of shillings in debt. 	
    Traders said there was still excess liquidity in the market,
characterised by high bids for the central bank's repo offers,
pointing to a persistent risk of the shilling suffering from
market participants' ability to fund long dollar positions. 	
    "We have got good dollar demand from the energy sector in
the market," said Sameer Lagadia, head of trading at Diamond
Trust Bank. 	
    The shilling, one of Africa's most liquid currencies, has
gained 2 percent against the dollar this year, and is well off a
record low of 107 hit in October, partly aided by the central
bank's hawkish stance adopted late last year.	
    In the debt market, government bonds worth 2.4 billion
shillings were traded, up from 933.5 million shillings on
Wednesday. The one-year bond continued to attract investors,
trading at a yield of 16.4 percent from 16.3 percent the
previous session.  	
 ($1 = 83.3000 Kenyan shillings)	
	
 (Editing by George Obulutsa and Stephen Nisbet)

