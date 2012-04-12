UPDATE 1-Kenya shilling weakens on oil sector orders, stock rise

* C.bank soaks up $60 mln via repos for the third day * Shilling seen recovering on c.bank mop-ups * Uchumi, ScanGroup lift bourse (Adds markets close, stocks) By Kevin Mwanza NAIROBI, April 12 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling weakened against the dollar on Thursday as oil importers bought dollars in anticipation that the local currency will lose even more ground due to a surge of liquidity in recent days, while stocks rose. At close of trade at 1300 GMT, commercial banks posted the shilling at 83.40/50 per dollar, 0.3 percent weaker than Wednesday's close of 83.10/30. On the Nairobi Securities Exchange, the benchmark NSE-20 Share Index rose for a second straight day, up 0.7 percent to 3,454.34 points. Listed retail supermarket chain, Uchumi, was the biggest gainer during the session, up 7.3 percent to 14.65 shillings a share, crossing for the first time its relisting price of 14.00 shillings. "Good investors' sentiment about its growth, improved margins and expectations that it will break its dividend drought is lifting Uchumi at the bourse," said Ronald Lugalia, an analyst at Afrika Investment Bank. Leading marketing firm, ScanGroup, rose 2.9 percent to 53.50 shillings a share, an 11-month high, as investors bet on good full-year results due out next week. The central bank mopped up 5 billion shillings ($60.02 million) through repurchase agreements on Thursday at a weighted average rate of 15.5 percent. It has soaked up 24.6 billion shillings since last Thursday. The weighted average interbank lending rate, which had plunged by 11 percentage points in three sessions to a low of 10.3 percent on April 5, has since risen to 12.5 percent. Liquidity eased on government making payments for its bills and investors redeemed billions of shillings in debt. Traders said there was still excess liquidity in the market, characterised by high bids for the central bank's repo offers, pointing to a persistent risk of the shilling suffering from market participants' ability to fund long dollar positions. "We have got good dollar demand from the energy sector in the market," said Sameer Lagadia, head of trading at Diamond Trust Bank. The shilling, one of Africa's most liquid currencies, has gained 2 percent against the dollar this year, and is well off a record low of 107 hit in October, partly aided by the central bank's hawkish stance adopted late last year. In the debt market, government bonds worth 2.4 billion shillings were traded, up from 933.5 million shillings on Wednesday. The one-year bond continued to attract investors, trading at a yield of 16.4 percent from 16.3 percent the previous session. ...........................Shilling spot rates .....................Shilling forward rates .......................Cross rates ..................................Local contributors .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages ...............Treasury bill yields ..................Central bank open market operations .........................Horizontal repo transactions , ................Daily interbank lending rate .............................Kenya Bond pricing ..................Real time Africa economic data <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news .................................NSE-20 Share Index .................................NSE All Share Index ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index SPEED GUIDES: ($1 = 83.3000 Kenyan shillings) (Editing by George Obulutsa and Stephen Nisbet)