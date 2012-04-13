FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Kenya shilling buoyed by exporters selling dollars
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 13, 2012 / 10:41 AM / 5 years ago

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Kenya shilling buoyed by exporters selling dollars

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

(Corrects headline to show exporters selling dollars, not
buying)	
    * Central bank mops up $78 mln for fifth day
    * Traders say excess liquidity could weigh next week

    NAIROBI, April 13 (Reuters) - The Kenyan shilling 
firmed on Friday aided by exporters taking advantage of the
previous day's fall to sell dollars, while the central bank
sought to mop up excess local currency liquidity for the fifth
straight day.	
    At 0945 GMT, commercial banks quoted the shilling at
83.15/35 per dollar, firmer than Thursday's close of 83.40/50.	
    Sameer Lagadia, head of trading at Diamond Trust Bank, said
exporters converting dollar earnings would support the shilling.	
    The central bank mopped up 6.5 billion shillings ($78
million) during the session, at a weighted average rate of 15.5
percent through repurchase agreements, in a bid to stabilise the
interbank rate and see off downside risks to the currency.
 	
    The shilling lost 0.3 percent on Thursday due to demand for
dollars from oil importers and excess shilling liquidity in the
market, which has prompted the central bank to mop up 31.1
billion shillings in repurchase agreements over five sessions.	
    The average interbank rate rose to 13.4 percent on Thursday
from 12.5 percent a day earlier, after falling to as low as 10.3
percent on April 5 due to a sudden surge in liquidity caused by
the government paying its bills and investors redeeming debt.   	
    "The excess liquidity in the market might have triggered
guys to hold long dollar positions and that could weigh on the
shilling," said Robert Gatobu, a trader at Bank of Africa.	
               ...........................Shilling spot rates
                  .....................Shilling forward rates
                           .......................Cross rates
         ..................................Local contributors
           .......................Central Bank of Kenya Index
          .....................Kenyan Bonds contributor pages
                          ...............Treasury bill yields
        ..................Central bank open market operations
        .........................Horizontal repo transactions
         ,       ................Daily interbank lending rate
              .............................Kenya Bond pricing
             ..................Real time Africa economic data
 <ECI & AFR> ...........................African economic news
          .................................NSE-20 Share Index
         .................................NSE All Share Index
             ...........................FT NSE Kenya 15 Index
             .......................... FT NSE Kenya 25 Index
  SPEED GUIDES:
                                    
            
 	
 (Reporting by Beatrice Gachenge and Kevin Mwanza; Editing by
George Obulutsa)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.